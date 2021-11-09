-
PGA TOUR U
Six PGA TOUR University alumni earn guaranteed starts via Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
November 09, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
SAVANNAH, Georgia – Six players from the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 finished in the top 40 at Final Stage of Q-School and earned guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour next season. Jonathan Brightwell finished T2 at 13-under and Michael Feagles finished T5 at 11-under, and both players earned 12 guaranteed starts by virtue of their finishes in the top 10 (and ties).
Among the nine PGA TOUR University alumni in the field, Davis Thompson made the biggest move Monday. Thompson started the final round T67 and four strokes outside the top 40, and he closed with a 4-under 66 to finish T39 and earn eight guaranteed starts. Also earning eight starts were Mac Meissner (T19), Garett Reband (T19) and John Pak (T39).
In all, seven PGA TOUR University alumni will be eligible for the first eight events of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 season. In addition to the six players who finished in the top 40 (and ties) at Q-School, Trevor Werbylo is fully exempt next season as the winner of the 2021 Forme Tour points title.
Three other PGA TOUR University alumni qualified for Final Stage and will be Korn Ferry Tour members next season: Austin Eckroat (T50), Kevin Yu (T63) and Quade Cummins (T127).
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season begins January 16-19 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
Alumni of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Player University PGA TOUR U Final Stage 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Trevor Werbylo Arizona 9th Exempt Exempt (Forme Tour points title) Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma / UNC-Greensboro 10th T2 12 guaranteed starts Michael Feagles Illinois 7th T5 12 guaranteed starts Mac Meissner SMU 8th T19 8 guaranteed starts Garett Reband Oklahoma 5th T19 8 guaranteed starts John Pak Florida State 1st T39 8 guaranteed starts Davis Thompson Georgia 2nd T39 8 guaranteed starts Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 3rd T50 Member Kevin Yu Arizona State 4th T63 Member Quade Cummins Oklahoma 6th T127 Member
Players who finished 1st through 5th in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking were exempt into Final Stage of Q-School, while players who finished 6th through 15th were exempt into Second Stage. Meissner was exempt into Final Stage by finishing No. 5 on the Forme Tour points list.
