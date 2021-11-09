-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: November 9, 2021
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
November 09, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Trevor Werbylo (Arizona) is fully exempt as the winner of the 2021 Forme Tour points title. (Getty Images)
Six players from the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 finished in the top 40 at Final Stage of Q-School and earned guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour next season. In all, seven PGA TOUR University alumni will be eligible for the first eight events of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 season. In addition to the six players who finished in the top 40 (and ties) at Q-School, Trevor Werbylo is fully exempt as the winner of the 2021 Forme Tour points title.
Player University PGA TOUR U Final Stage 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Trevor Werbylo Arizona 9th Exempt Exempt (Forme Tour points title) Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma / UNC-Greensboro 10th T2 12 guaranteed starts Michael Feagles Illinois 7th T5 12 guaranteed starts Mac Meissner SMU 8th T19 8 guaranteed starts Garett Reband Oklahoma 5th T19 8 guaranteed starts John Pak Florida State 1st T39 8 guaranteed starts Davis Thompson Georgia 2nd T39 8 guaranteed starts Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 3rd T50 Member Kevin Yu Arizona State 4th T63 Member Quade Cummins Oklahoma 6th T127 Member
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
In his second PGA TOUR start of the season, fifth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) posted rounds of 73-73 and missed the cut at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. This week, Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) will make his TOUR debut at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. Ranked No. 18 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Sisk earned the sponsor exemption as the winner of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in September.
Week 44 Tournament Results (Nov. 1-7)
Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1)
Daniel Island Club | Charleston, South Carolina
• Team champion: Seton Hall
• Individual medalist: Nevill Ruiter, College of Charleston
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 6th, Ryan Hall/South Carolina (Ranked 10th)
- T7, Henrik Lilja/Campbell (Ranked 164th)
- T10, Edwin Blomander/Campbell (Ranked 177th)
Week 45 Tournaments (Nov. 8-14)
St. Mary’s Invitational (Nov. 8-10)
Poppy Hills Golf Club | Pebble Beach, California
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Note: A new feature has been added to the Velocity Global Ranking website. Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week’s results in bold) Team's Next Event
(This week’s events in bold)
1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T3, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2022) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 2nd, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State MC, World Wide Technology at Mayakoba (Nov. 4-7) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 6 RJ Manke Washington 1st, Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 7 Cole Hammer Texas T54, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 8 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 1st, White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 9 Sandy Scott Texas Tech T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 10 Ryan Hall South Carolina 6th, Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Nov. 1) TBD 11 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 1st, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 12 Trent Phillips Georgia 1st, Williams Cup presented by Stitch (Oct. 25-26) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 13 Noah Goodwin SMU T13, Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 14 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Thomas Sharkey Collegiate (Feb. 6-7, 2022) 15 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T13, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022)
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
We told you these guys were good. 😉 pic.twitter.com/SqffGetU3c— PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global (@PGATOURU) November 8, 2021
Locked Up Full status for the 2022 @KornFerryTour !— Garett Reband (@GarettReband) November 9, 2021
Thanks to a great team that helped me reset and prep the last 60 days, Big things ahead! #boomersooner@pxg @Titleist @nikegolf #JustinParsons @DrBhrettMcCabe @JasonWLindsay @DrewCarr_ @OU_MGolf @OUgolfHYBL @OUCoachBill pic.twitter.com/QCP30lQjBJ
Congratulations to Mac Meissner for earning guaranteed starts on the @KornFerryTour next season!#PonyUp | #SMU2KFT— SMU Men's Golf (@SMUGolfM) November 9, 2021
📰 https://t.co/tBi894nb8X pic.twitter.com/CYjcTYE017
