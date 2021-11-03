-
PGA TOUR U
Jackson Suber moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Ole Miss senior moves to No. 8 after win in the Bahamas
November 03, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Jackson Suber topped the leaderboard last week at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. (Courtesy of Ole Miss)
Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) improved four spots and is No. 8 in the Velocity Global Ranking after winning last week’s White Sands Bahamas Invitational. The seven players ahead of him remain unchanged, as Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) is No. 1 in PGA TOUR University for the fourth week in a row.
Also making a move in the top-15 was Trent Phillips (Georgia), who won The Williams Cup and moved two steps closer to a spot on the First Team. Based on WAGR strength of field, it was the fifth-strongest win by a PGA TOUR University player this fall and Phillips moved from 14th to 12th in the Velocity Global Ranking.
Other tournament winners from last week include Ford Clegg (Mississippi State) and Brandon Berry (Loyola University Maryland). Clegg won the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational and moved from No. 25 to 22, while Berry won the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate and improved 29 spots to No. 83.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 43/2021
Note: A new feature has been added to the Velocity Global Ranking website. Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 14 1254.588 2 - Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.079 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 14 1182.053 4 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 12 1164.737 5 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 16 1113.433 6 - RJ Manke Washington 12 1078.879 7 - Cole Hammer Texas 18 1071.586 8 4 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 11 1057.758 9 -1 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.072 10 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 14 1053.211 11 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 15 1045.501 12 2 Trent Phillips Georgia 13 1032.041 13 -2 Noah Goodwin SMU 13 1023.413 14 -1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 12 984.5117 15 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 12 948.7008
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
