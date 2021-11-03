  • PGA TOUR U

    Jackson Suber moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

    Ole Miss senior moves to No. 8 after win in the Bahamas

  Jackson Suber topped the leaderboard last week at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. (Courtesy of Ole Miss)