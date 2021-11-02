Honor Roll: November 2, 2021

Three top-25 players in the Velocity Global Ranking won last week and strengthened their PGA TOUR University resumes as the fall season nears an end. Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) won the Rebels’ fall finale for the second season in a row, as he posted rounds of 68-67-70 to win by one at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational . The 12th-ranked player now has three victories on his PGA TOUR University record and top-10 finishes in both starts this fall.

At The Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf, No. 14 Trent Phillips (Georgia) posted a 15-under total and a six-stroke victory , his sixth top-10 and second win on his PGA TOUR University record. He led the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish behind North Carolina, who won their third event of the season thanks to a second-place finish by freshman David Ford and a fourth-place finish by junior Austin Greaser.

Ford Clegg (Mississippi State) successfully defended his title at the Steelwood Collegiate, which was last played in 2019, to move to T4 on the program’s all-time wins list . Clegg also shared medalist honors with Suber at last year’s Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, and his No. 25 ranking will improve when the Velocity Global Ranking is updated Wednesday.

Kansas continued its winning streak in Hawaii, as the Jayhawks won the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate and ended the fall with their fourth straight victory . A pair of seniors continued to lead the way, as No. 67 Callum Bruce finished 4th and No. 44 Harry Hillier finished T5.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Fifth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra will make his second TOUR start of the season when he competes in this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Last month, Chacarra made his first cut on TOUR when he posted rounds of 69-68-74-67 and finished T45 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. It will be the Spaniard’s second start at Mayakoba; he shot 70-74 and missed the cut in 2019.

Last week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Eckroat (2021 First Team) finished T22, his second top-25 in six TOUR starts as a pro. This week, the Oklahoma State product will compete in the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at The Landings Club’s Marshwood and Magnolia courses in Savannah, Georgia. Eckroat will be joined by eight other alumni: John Pak, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu, Garett Reband, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Mac Meissner and Jonathan Brightwell.

For the first time at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage, the Korn Ferry Tour will provide live streaming coverage of the final round. Live streaming will be available Sunday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com, with coverage highlighting a bubble group seeking guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2022.