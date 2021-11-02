-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: November 2, 2021
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
November 02, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Trent Phillips (Georgia) won The Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf. (Courtesy of Georgia)
Three top-25 players in the Velocity Global Ranking won last week and strengthened their PGA TOUR University resumes as the fall season nears an end. Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) won the Rebels’ fall finale for the second season in a row, as he posted rounds of 68-67-70 to win by one at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. The 12th-ranked player now has three victories on his PGA TOUR University record and top-10 finishes in both starts this fall.
At The Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf, No. 14 Trent Phillips (Georgia) posted a 15-under total and a six-stroke victory, his sixth top-10 and second win on his PGA TOUR University record. He led the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish behind North Carolina, who won their third event of the season thanks to a second-place finish by freshman David Ford and a fourth-place finish by junior Austin Greaser.
Ford Clegg (Mississippi State) successfully defended his title at the Steelwood Collegiate, which was last played in 2019, to move to T4 on the program’s all-time wins list. Clegg also shared medalist honors with Suber at last year’s Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, and his No. 25 ranking will improve when the Velocity Global Ranking is updated Wednesday.
Kansas continued its winning streak in Hawaii, as the Jayhawks won the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate and ended the fall with their fourth straight victory. A pair of seniors continued to lead the way, as No. 67 Callum Bruce finished 4th and No. 44 Harry Hillier finished T5.
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Fifth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra will make his second TOUR start of the season when he competes in this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Last month, Chacarra made his first cut on TOUR when he posted rounds of 69-68-74-67 and finished T45 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. It will be the Spaniard’s second start at Mayakoba; he shot 70-74 and missed the cut in 2019.
Last week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Eckroat (2021 First Team) finished T22, his second top-25 in six TOUR starts as a pro. This week, the Oklahoma State product will compete in the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at The Landings Club’s Marshwood and Magnolia courses in Savannah, Georgia. Eckroat will be joined by eight other alumni: John Pak, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu, Garett Reband, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Mac Meissner and Jonathan Brightwell.
For the first time at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage, the Korn Ferry Tour will provide live streaming coverage of the final round. Live streaming will be available Sunday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com, with coverage highlighting a bubble group seeking guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2022.
Week 43 Tournament Results (Oct. 25-31)
The Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf (Oct. 25-26)
Eagle Point Golf Club | Wilmington, North Carolina
• Team champion: North Carolina
• Individual medalist: Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 14th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T5, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 52nd)
- T8, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 51st)
White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31)
Ocean Club Golf Course | Bahamas
• Team champion: Ole Miss
• Individual medalist: Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 12th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Toby Briggs/San Francisco (Ranked 124th)
- 3rd, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 21st)
- T7, Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 41st)
- T7, Soren Broholt Lind/San Francisco (Ranked 37th)
Steelwood Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 30-31)
Steelwood Country Club | Loxley, Alabama
• Team champion: Missouri
• Individual medalist: Ford Clegg/Mississippi State (Ranked 25th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T8, Alex Goff/Kentucky (Ranked 36th)
Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate (Oct. 29-31)
Ka'anapali Golf Course | Lahaina, Hawaii
• Team champion: Kansas
• Individual medalist: Brandon Berry/Loyola University Maryland (Ranked 112th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 4th, Callum Bruce/Kansas (Ranked 67th)
- T5, Harry Hillier/Kansas (Ranked 44th)
- T10, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (Ranked 22nd)
Week 44 Tournaments (Nov. 1-7)
Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1)
Daniel Island Club | Charleston, South Carolina
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Note: A new feature has been added to the Velocity Global Ranking website. Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column.
Rank
Player
University
Last U-Ranked Start
(Last week’s results in bold)
Team's Next Event
(This week’s events in bold)
1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T3, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2022) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 2nd, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State T13, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 6 RJ Manke Washington 1st, Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 7 Cole Hammer Texas T54, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 8 Sandy Scott Texas Tech T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 9 Ryan Hall South Carolina T13, Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19) Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) 10 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 1st, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 11 Noah Goodwin SMU T13, Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 12 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 1st, White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 13 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Thomas Sharkey Collegiate (Feb. 6-7, 2022) 14 Trent Phillips Georgia 1st, Williams Cup presented by Stitch (Oct. 25-26) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 15 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T13, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022)
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
A beautiful end to a beautiful weekend in the Bahamas!— Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 31, 2021
A pair of trophies are coming back to Oxford as the Rebels and @JacksonSuber captured the team and individual titles at the #WhiteSandsBahamas to close out the fall season!#HottyToddy
Trent Phillips earned medalist honors for the third time in his collegiate career Tuesday in the Williams Cup as he posted a 6-shot victory. He also earned a sponsor's exemption for the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C., next June. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vBF1up6EXg— Georgia Golf (@UGAGolf) October 26, 2021
What a way to end our fall season! Catch us back in action in February to begin our 2022 spring season! 🤩— Mississippi State MGolf (@HailStateMG) November 1, 2021
📰 https://t.co/LcqVh6HwKe#HailState🐶
Bringing home trophy No. 4⃣ of the fall!🤙🤙🤙#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/frbK1bRzae— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) October 31, 2021
