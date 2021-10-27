Joe Highsmith moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – A trio of players improved their positions in the Velocity Global Ranking following top-three finishes at last week’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) finished T3 and increased his lead at the top of PGA TOUR University, while Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) was runner-up and improved one spot to No. 4. The biggest move among top-15 players was made by Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), who posted his second career win and moved from 13th to 10th.

The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate was the fourth-strongest field of the fall (according to WAGR), and Highsmith’s victory netted him nearly 2300 points, the second-most by a PGA TOUR University player this season. As a result, Highsmith’s average increased 89 points and is now within 68 of fifth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State).

Johnny Travale (Central Florida) moved into the top-25 for the first time this season, as he improved 17 spots to No. 24 after finishing second at the Isleworth Collegiate. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois) finished T3 at Isleworth and improved one spot to No. 16, while Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) finished T5 and improved two spots to No. 18.

Little Rock swept its home event and was led by Anton Albers, who added a second win to his PGA TOUR University record and improved 19 spots to No. 41. Also moving into the top-50 was Harry Hillier (Kansas), who is No. 44 this week after a T2 finish at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 42/2021