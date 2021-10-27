-
PGA TOUR U
Joe Highsmith moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking
Pepperdine senior improves three spots after second career victory
October 27, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – A trio of players improved their positions in the Velocity Global Ranking following top-three finishes at last week’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) finished T3 and increased his lead at the top of PGA TOUR University, while Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) was runner-up and improved one spot to No. 4. The biggest move among top-15 players was made by Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), who posted his second career win and moved from 13th to 10th.
The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate was the fourth-strongest field of the fall (according to WAGR), and Highsmith’s victory netted him nearly 2300 points, the second-most by a PGA TOUR University player this season. As a result, Highsmith’s average increased 89 points and is now within 68 of fifth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State).
Johnny Travale (Central Florida) moved into the top-25 for the first time this season, as he improved 17 spots to No. 24 after finishing second at the Isleworth Collegiate. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois) finished T3 at Isleworth and improved one spot to No. 16, while Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) finished T5 and improved two spots to No. 18.
Little Rock swept its home event and was led by Anton Albers, who added a second win to his PGA TOUR University record and improved 19 spots to No. 41. Also moving into the top-50 was Harry Hillier (Kansas), who is No. 44 this week after a T2 finish at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 42/2021
Rank
Change
Player
University
Events
Points Average
1
-
Sam Bennett
Texas A&M
14
1254.588
2
-
Pierceson Coody
Texas
14
1231.079
3
-
Logan McAllister
Oklahoma
14
1182.053
4
+1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wake Forest
12
1164.737
5
-1
Eugenio Chacarra
Oklahoma State
16
1113.433
6
-
RJ Manke
Washington
12
1078.879
7
-
Cole Hammer
Texas
18
1071.586
8
+1
Sandy Scott
Texas Tech
6
1054.072
9
-1
Ryan Hall
South Carolina
14
1053.211
10
+3
Joe Highsmith
Pepperdine
15
1045.501
11
-1
Noah Goodwin
SMU
13
1023.413
12
-1
Jackson Suber
Ole Miss
10
1015.975
13
-1
Jacob Bridgeman
Clemson
12
984.5117
14
-
Trent Phillips
Georgia
12
954.9533
15
-
Joey Vrzich
Pepperdine
12
948.7008
Note: A new feature has been added to the Velocity Global Ranking website. Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column.
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
