Honor Roll: October 26, 2021

In a field that featured five of the top-15 players in the Velocity Global Ranking , 13th-ranked Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine led the defending national champions to their first win of the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Highsmith posted rounds of 63-65-69 to win by four strokes for his second victory and ninth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University resume. Fifth-ranked Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) finished second, his third consecutive top-15 finish, and No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) tied for third.

Coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes, Arizona State broke through for its first win of the season at the Isleworth Collegiate. Cameron Sisk (Ranked 20th) led the Sun Devils with a T5 finish at 4-under, three strokes behind Illinois sophomore Piercen Hunt. Central Florida’s Johnny Travale (Ranked 41st), who won at Isleworth in 2019, finished second and fell just one stroke short of winning his third straight title of the fall.

Both Pepperdine and Arizona State have carried their momentum to Atlanta, as they are competing in this week’s East Lake Cup with the two other 2021 NCAA semifinalists, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Tuesday’s semifinal matches and Wednesday’s championship can be watched on GOLF Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Each of the top-10 players from the inaugural PGA TOUR University class has earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season. Trevor Werbylo earned fully exempt status by winning the Forme Tour points title last season, while the other nine players will vie for guaranteed starts at the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School next weekend (Nov. 4-7) at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

What’s at stake – Final Stage

• Medalist – fully exempt status for 2022

• 2nd-10th (and ties) – exempt status through the first two reshuffles of 2022

• 11th-40th (and ties) – exempt status through the first reshuffle of 2022