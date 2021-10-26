-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: October 26, 2021
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
October 26, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- October 26, 2021
- Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine University. (Whitney Haworth/PGA TOUR)
In a field that featured five of the top-15 players in the Velocity Global Ranking, 13th-ranked Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine led the defending national champions to their first win of the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Highsmith posted rounds of 63-65-69 to win by four strokes for his second victory and ninth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University resume. Fifth-ranked Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) finished second, his third consecutive top-15 finish, and No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) tied for third.
Coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes, Arizona State broke through for its first win of the season at the Isleworth Collegiate. Cameron Sisk (Ranked 20th) led the Sun Devils with a T5 finish at 4-under, three strokes behind Illinois sophomore Piercen Hunt. Central Florida’s Johnny Travale (Ranked 41st), who won at Isleworth in 2019, finished second and fell just one stroke short of winning his third straight title of the fall.
Both Pepperdine and Arizona State have carried their momentum to Atlanta, as they are competing in this week’s East Lake Cup with the two other 2021 NCAA semifinalists, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Tuesday’s semifinal matches and Wednesday’s championship can be watched on GOLF Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET.
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Each of the top-10 players from the inaugural PGA TOUR University class has earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season. Trevor Werbylo earned fully exempt status by winning the Forme Tour points title last season, while the other nine players will vie for guaranteed starts at the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School next weekend (Nov. 4-7) at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.
What’s at stake – Final Stage
• Medalist – fully exempt status for 2022
• 2nd-10th (and ties) – exempt status through the first two reshuffles of 2022
• 11th-40th (and ties) – exempt status through the first reshuffle of 2022
Class of 2021 rank Player Path to Korn Ferry Tour membership 1 John Pak Exempt into Final Stage 2 Davis Thompson Exempt into Final Stage 3 Austin Eckroat Exempt into Final Stage 4 Kevin Yu Exempt into Final Stage 5 Garett Reband Exempt into Final Stage 6 Quade Cummins T18 – Second Stage (Albuquerque, NM) 7 Michael Feagles T8 – Second Stage (Murrieta, CA) 8 Mac Meissner Finished 5th on 2021 Forme Tour points list 9 Trevor Werbylo Won 2021 Forme Tour points title; fully exempt for 2022 10 Jonathan Brightwell T2 – Second Stage (Albuquerque, NM)
Week 42 Tournament Results (Oct. 18-24)
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
The Golf Club of Georgia | Alpharetta, Georgia
• Team champion: Pepperdine
• Individual medalist: Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine (Ranked 13th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Alex Fitzpatrick/Wake Forest (Ranked 5th)
- T3, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 1st)
- 5th, Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 42nd)
Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19)
Isleworth Country Club | Windermere, Florida
• Team champion: Arizona State
• Individual medalist: Piercen Hunt/Illinois
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Johnny Travale/UCF (Ranked 41st)
- T3, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 17th)
- T5, Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 20th)
- T8, Garrett Barber/LSU (Ranked 55th)
Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 18-20)
The Alotian Club | Roland, Arkansas
• Team champion: Notre Dame
• Individual medalists: Palmer Jackson/Notre Dame, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira/Arkansas
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 3rd, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 91st)
- 4th, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 83rd)
- T5, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 65th)
- T8, Connor Futrell/Florida State (Ranked 44th)
- T8, Steve Sugimoto/San Diego State (Ranked 107th)
Little Rock Invitational (Oct. 18-19)
Chenal Country Club | Little Rock, Arkansas
• Team champion: Little Rock
• Individual medalist: Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 60th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 3rd, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (Ranked 22nd)
Week 43 Tournaments (Oct. 25-31)
East Lake Cup (Oct. 25-27)
East Lake Golf Club | Atlanta, Georgia
The Williams Cup presented by Stitch (Oct. 25-26)
Eagle Point Golf Club | Wilmington, North Carolina
White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31)
Ocean Club Golf Course | Bahamas
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Rank
Player
University
Last U-Ranked Start
(Last week’s results in bold)
Team's Next Event
(This week’s events in bold)
1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T3, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2022) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27) 4 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State T13, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27) 5 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 2nd, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 6 RJ Manke Washington 1st, Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 7 Cole Hammer Texas T54, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 8 Ryan Hall South Carolina T13, Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19) Daniel Island Invitational (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) 9 Sandy Scott Texas Tech T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 10 Noah Goodwin SMU T13, Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 11 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T6, Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 4-6) White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31) 12 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) Thomas Sharkey Collegiate (Feb. 6-7, 2022) 13 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 1st, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27) 14 Trent Phillips Georgia T28, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5) Williams Cup presented by Stitch (Oct. 25-26) 15 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T13, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24) East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27)
*Not included in Velocity Global Ranking
