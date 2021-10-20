-
-
PGA TOUR U
RJ Manke continues to climb PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking
Sam Bennett prepares for first start as top-ranked player
-
October 20, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- October 20, 2021
- Washington's RJ Manke. (Courtesy of University of Washington)
After posting his second straight victory and fifth top-three finish of the fall, RJ Manke (Washington) improved two spots and is No. 6 in PGA TOUR University’s Week 41 Velocity Global Ranking.
Entering the season, Manke was 19th in the Velocity Global Ranking with a points average of 881. He averaged 1355 points per start in five events this fall, headlined by wins at the Oregon State Invitational and the Fighting Irish Invitational, and his average has improved by nearly 200 points. Manke’s next college start will be in January at the Southwestern Invitational hosted by Pepperdine, where he spent four seasons before transferring to Washington.
Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) retained the top spot for the second straight week and he’ll compete as the top-ranked player in PGA TOUR University for the first time when he plays in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24). This weekend, Bennett will be joined by four other players in the top 15 of the Velocity Global Ranking: Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 5), Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman (No. 12), and Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith (No. 13) and Joey Vrzich (No. 15).
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr moved into the top 50 for the first time after winning the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. His PGA TOUR University record includes nine top-10s and three victories, and Carr improved 19 spots to 38th in this week’s ranking. Also moving into the top 50 was UCF’s Johnny Travale, who has won back-to-back events (Carolina Collegiate Invitational, Hartford Hawks Invitational) and improved from 53rd to 41st.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 41/2021
Rank
Change
Player
University
Events
Points Average
1
-
Sam Bennett
Texas A&M
13
1235.8515
2
-
Pierceson Coody
Texas
14
1231.0786
3
-
Logan McAllister
Oklahoma
14
1182.0529
4
-
Eugenio Chacarra
Oklahoma State
16
1113.4331
5
-
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wake Forest
11
1106.2091
6
+2
RJ Manke
Washington
12
1079.04
7
-1
Cole Hammer
Texas
18
1071.5861
8
-1
Ryan Hall
South Carolina
13
1069.1054
9
-
Sandy Scott
Texas Tech
6
1054.0717
10
-
Noah Goodwin
SMU
12
1038.1492
11
-
Jackson Suber
Ole Miss
10
1015.975
12
-
Jacob Bridgeman
Clemson
11
1011.1064
13
-
Joe Highsmith
Pepperdine
14
956.0993
14
-
Trent Phillips
Georgia
12
954.9533
15
-
Joey Vrzich
Pepperdine
11
950.8609
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-