RJ Manke continues to climb PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking

After posting his second straight victory and fifth top-three finish of the fall, RJ Manke (Washington) improved two spots and is No. 6 in PGA TOUR University’s Week 41 Velocity Global Ranking .

Entering the season, Manke was 19th in the Velocity Global Ranking with a points average of 881. He averaged 1355 points per start in five events this fall, headlined by wins at the Oregon State Invitational and the Fighting Irish Invitational, and his average has improved by nearly 200 points. Manke’s next college start will be in January at the Southwestern Invitational hosted by Pepperdine, where he spent four seasons before transferring to Washington.

Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) retained the top spot for the second straight week and he’ll compete as the top-ranked player in PGA TOUR University for the first time when he plays in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24). This weekend, Bennett will be joined by four other players in the top 15 of the Velocity Global Ranking: Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 5), Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman (No. 12), and Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith (No. 13) and Joey Vrzich (No. 15).

Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr moved into the top 50 for the first time after winning the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. His PGA TOUR University record includes nine top-10s and three victories, and Carr improved 19 spots to 38th in this week’s ranking. Also moving into the top 50 was UCF’s Johnny Travale, who has won back-to-back events (Carolina Collegiate Invitational, Hartford Hawks Invitational) and improved from 53rd to 41st.





PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 41/2021