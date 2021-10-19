Honor Roll: October 19, 2021

The schedule might be the only thing that can stop Washington’s RJ Manke. In the Huskies’ final event of the fall, Manke posted his second consecutive victory at the Oregon State Invitational, his fifth top-three finish in five starts this season. The grad transfer from Pepperdine started the season 19th in the Velocity Global Ranking and is up to No. 8, and his record will improve again when this victory is included in Wednesday’s update.

Ben Carr (Georgia Southern) also continued his strong senior season with a win at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate . Currently No. 57 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Carr has four top-10s this season and three victories on his PGA TOUR University record, including last year’s Sun Belt Conference individual championship.

New Mexico junior Albert Boneta added an early victory to his Class of 2023 resume, winning Nevada’s Wolf Pack Classic and securing a sponsor’s exemption into the 2022 Barracuda Championship. A native of Barcelona, Spain, Boneta posted three top-five finishes as a sophomore and was a 2021 all-Mountain West selection.

GOLF Channel’s fall broadcast schedule continues this week with the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas. The final round of stroke play will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, and the match-play championship between the top-two teams will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on October 20.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Seven players from the Class of 2021 Second Team are competing in this week’s Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School (Oct. 19-22). Players who advance will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season and will qualify for Final Stage, set for Nov. 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia. As the five players from the Class of 2021 First Team, John Pak, Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu and Garett Reband are already exempt into Final Stage.