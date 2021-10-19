-
-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: October 19, 2021
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
-
October 19, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- October 19, 2021
- RJ Manke of the University of Washington. (Courtesy of University of Washington)
The schedule might be the only thing that can stop Washington’s RJ Manke. In the Huskies’ final event of the fall, Manke posted his second consecutive victory at the Oregon State Invitational, his fifth top-three finish in five starts this season. The grad transfer from Pepperdine started the season 19th in the Velocity Global Ranking and is up to No. 8, and his record will improve again when this victory is included in Wednesday’s update.
Ben Carr (Georgia Southern) also continued his strong senior season with a win at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Currently No. 57 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Carr has four top-10s this season and three victories on his PGA TOUR University record, including last year’s Sun Belt Conference individual championship.
New Mexico junior Albert Boneta added an early victory to his Class of 2023 resume, winning Nevada’s Wolf Pack Classic and securing a sponsor’s exemption into the 2022 Barracuda Championship. A native of Barcelona, Spain, Boneta posted three top-five finishes as a sophomore and was a 2021 all-Mountain West selection.
GOLF Channel’s fall broadcast schedule continues this week with the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas. The final round of stroke play will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, and the match-play championship between the top-two teams will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on October 20.
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Seven players from the Class of 2021 Second Team are competing in this week’s Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School (Oct. 19-22). Players who advance will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season and will qualify for Final Stage, set for Nov. 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia. As the five players from the Class of 2021 First Team, John Pak, Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu and Garett Reband are already exempt into Final Stage.
Class of 2021 Player 2nd Stage 6th Quade Cummins Albuquerque, NM 7th Michael Feagles Murrieta, CA 10th Jonathan Brightwell Albuquerque, NM 11th Angus Flanagan Plantation, FL 12th Puwit Anupansuebsai (a) Murrieta, CA 13th Alex Schaake Dothan, AL 14th Benjamin Shipp Dothan, AL
Week 41 Tournament Results (Oct. 11-17)
Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12)
Trysting Tree Golf Club | Corvallis, Oregon
• Team champion: Washington
• Individual medalist: RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 8th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (Ranked 24th)
- 3rd, Tristan Mandur/Utah (Ranked 87th)
- T4, Nathan Cogswell/Seattle (Ranked 184th)
- T4, Skyler Eubank/Boise State (Ranked 96th)
- T10, Max Charles/Boise State (Ranked 117th)
- T10, Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 68th)
Purdue Fall Invitational (Oct. 11-12)
Kampen Golf Course | West Lafayette, Indiana
• Team champion: Indiana
• Individual medalist: Herman Wibe Sekne/Purdue
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T3, Mitchell Davis/Indiana (Ranked 112th)
- T3, Joe Weiler/Purdue (Ranked 38th)
Wolf Pack Classic (Oct. 11-12)
Hidden Valley Country Club | Reno, Nevada
• Team champion: New Mexico
• Individual medalist: Albert Boneta/New Mexico
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Thomas Hutchison/UC-Davis (Ranked 65th)
- T2, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 22nd)
- T4, Alex Chin/San Francisco (Ranked 130th)
- T4, Matthew Anderson/San Francisco (Ranked 107th)
- T8, Mikey Slesinski/St. Mary’s (Ranked 148th)
- T8, Toby Briggs/San Francisco (Ranked 133rd)
Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 10-12)
Blackthorn Club at the Ridges | Jonesborough, Tennessee
• Team champion: East Tennessee State
• Individual medalist: Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 57th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T5, Nick Robillard/UAB (Ranked 94th)
- T7, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 51st)
- T9, Connor Burgess/Virginia Tech (Ranked 121st)
- T9, Jack Crosby/Furman (Ranked 167th)
Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 16-17)
Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina
• Team champion: NC State
• Individual medalist: Nick Lyerly/UNC-Greensboro
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 3rd, Easton Paxton/NC State (Ranked 74th)
- T9, Henrik Lilja/Campbell (Ranked 161st)
Week 42 Tournaments (Oct. 18-24)
Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 17-19)
Isleworth Country Club | Windermere, Florida
Little Rock Invitational (Oct. 18-19)
Chenal Country Club | Little Rock, Arkansas
Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 18-20)
The Alotian Club | Roland, Arkansas
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
The Golf Club of Georgia | Alpharetta, Georgia
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Rank
Player
University
Last U-Ranked Start
(Last week’s results in bold)
Team's Next Event
(This week’s events in bold)
1
Sam Bennett
Texas A&M
T3, Maridoe Collegiate
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
2
Pierceson Coody
Texas
T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Southwestern Invitational
(Jan. 24-26, 2022)
3
Logan McAllister
Oklahoma
T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27)
4
Eugenio Chacarra
Oklahoma State
T13, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
East Lake Cup* (Oct. 25-27)
5
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wake Forest
T13, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
6
Cole Hammer
Texas
T54, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Southwestern Invitational
(Jan. 24-26, 2022)
7
Ryan Hall
South Carolina
T12, J.T. Poston Invitational
Isleworth Collegiate
(Oct. 17-19)
8
RJ Manke
Washington
1st, Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12)
Southwestern Invitational
(Jan. 24-26, 2022)
9
Sandy Scott
Texas Tech
T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020)
Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022)
10
Noah Goodwin
SMU
1st, Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Isleworth Collegiate
(Oct. 17-19)
11
Jackson Suber
Ole Miss
T6, Blessings Collegiate
(Oct. 4-6)
White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 29-31)
12
Jacob Bridgeman
Clemson
T20, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
13
Joe Highsmith
Pepperdine
T9, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
14
Trent Phillips
Georgia
T28, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Eagle Point Intercollegiate
(Oct. 25-26)
15
Joey Vrzich
Pepperdine
T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)
Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24)
*Not included in Velocity Global Ranking
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
Game on. 🔥— PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global (@PGATOURU) October 19, 2021
Things are heating up at the Isleworth Collegiate: https://t.co/7HIX5HDsJO pic.twitter.com/BCdMuWB9ph
Moving on ⬆️ from 12th to 8th all while surrounded by friends. @rj_manke @PGATOURU #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/82vw5lPMCf— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) October 13, 2021
Here's a look at the leaderboard from @TheStephensCup after an exciting first day of action. ⛳️#JTSCup // #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/2crSn2tKcf— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 18, 2021
-
-