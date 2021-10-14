Top collegiate player in PGA TOUR University to receive exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – At the end of the 2021 fall college golf season, the top-ranked player in the Velocity Global Ranking as of November 17 will earn a sponsor exemption into the European Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, PGA TOUR University officials announced Thursday. The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is one of five events in the Rolex Series, the European Tour’s premium category of events, which will be played January 27-30, 2022 at the iconic Emirates Golf Club.

This exemption for PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global is the latest element of the strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and the European Tour that was announced in November of 2020.

“We’re thankful to the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic for extending this invitation, and we’re excited to have the top player in PGA TOUR University showcase his game on an international stage,” said Brendan von Doehren, Executive Director of PGA TOUR University. “This sponsor exemption is a great opportunity to introduce PGA TOUR University to a global audience as we continue to find ways to elevate the path to the PGA TOUR for elite college players.”

“We are happy to partner with PGA TOUR University to allow an outstanding collegiate golfer a chance to compete at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic,” CEO, Chairman and Founder of Slync.io Chris Kirchner explained. “This is a great opportunity for a rising star to test their game against the world's best and enjoy a week in the amazing city of Dubai."

The No. 1 player in the Velocity Global Ranking on November 17, 2021, will receive the exemption, and the player will receive full PGA TOUR University points for his finish in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

GOLF Channel will air all four rounds live in the United States and Canada, with SKY Sports Golf providing live event coverage in the UK and Ireland.

With five weeks remaining in the fall, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is No. 1, while University of Texas’ Pierceson Coody and University of Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister are in close pursuit at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

“This historic event has a great connection with amateur golf. Rory and Bryson played the event as amateurs and have gone on to have amazing careers. Dubai is about looking to the future and this association with PGA TOUR University means its leading player gets the opportunity to experience tournament golf at the highest level before they become a household name,” said Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best collegiate golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select European Tour events.