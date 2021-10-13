-
PGA TOUR U
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett moves to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Washington’s RJ Manke continues to climb, joins the top 10
October 13, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett moved to No. 1 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of Texas A&M)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top spot in PGA TOUR University has changed hands, as Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is No. 1 in the Velocity Global Ranking, overtaking Pierceson Coody (Texas) for the first time this season.
Entering last week’s Colonial Collegiate Invitational, Coody’s points average was just 11 points better than Bennett’s. Despite a T11 finish, Coody’s average dropped marginally and is now 4 points behind Bennett. Third-ranked Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) improved his record with a T3 finish at Colonial, while Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) remain Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, after tying for 13th at Colonial.
Washington’s RJ Manke continued his climb up the Ranking and is up four spots to No. 8 this week. His record now includes his win at the Fighting Irish Classic, and next week his record will include his victory at the Oregon State Invitational, which concluded Tuesday. The Huskies’ fall season has concluded, and Manke posted top-three finishes in all five tournaments, including two victories.
Henry Shimp (Stanford) strengthened his bid for a spot in the top 15, as he improved eight spots to No. 16 after finishing T3 at Colonial. Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) also tied for third at Colonial, and he’s up 16 spots to No. 27, while Spencer Cross (Tennessee) improved 14 spots to No. 39 after finishing T4 at The Blessings Intercollegiate.
Among top-50 players, Luke Long (Arkansas) made the biggest move – he won The Blessings Intercollegiate and improved from 113th to 47th. Noah Goodwin (SMU) also won his team’s home event, and he improved his average 19 points and held steady at No. 10 in the Ranking.
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 40/2021
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 13 1235.8515 2 -1 Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 14 1182.0529 4 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 16 1113.4331 5 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 11 1106.2091 6 - Cole Hammer Texas 18 1071.5861 7 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 13 1069.1054 8 4 RJ Manke Washington 11 1058.1709 9 -1 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.0717 10 - Noah Goodwin SMU 12 1038.1492 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 10 1015.975 12 -3 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 11 1011.1064 13 1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 14 956.0993 14 -1 Trent Phillips Georgia 12 954.9533 15 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 11 950.8609
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
