Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett moves to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top spot in PGA TOUR University has changed hands, as Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is No. 1 in the Velocity Global Ranking , overtaking Pierceson Coody (Texas) for the first time this season.

Entering last week’s Colonial Collegiate Invitational, Coody’s points average was just 11 points better than Bennett’s. Despite a T11 finish, Coody’s average dropped marginally and is now 4 points behind Bennett. Third-ranked Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) improved his record with a T3 finish at Colonial, while Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) remain Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, after tying for 13th at Colonial.

Washington’s RJ Manke continued his climb up the Ranking and is up four spots to No. 8 this week. His record now includes his win at the Fighting Irish Classic, and next week his record will include his victory at the Oregon State Invitational, which concluded Tuesday. The Huskies’ fall season has concluded, and Manke posted top-three finishes in all five tournaments, including two victories.

Henry Shimp (Stanford) strengthened his bid for a spot in the top 15, as he improved eight spots to No. 16 after finishing T3 at Colonial. Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) also tied for third at Colonial, and he’s up 16 spots to No. 27, while Spencer Cross (Tennessee) improved 14 spots to No. 39 after finishing T4 at The Blessings Intercollegiate.

Among top-50 players, Luke Long (Arkansas) made the biggest move – he won The Blessings Intercollegiate and improved from 113th to 47th. Noah Goodwin (SMU) also won his team’s home event, and he improved his average 19 points and held steady at No. 10 in the Ranking.

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 40/2021