Honor Roll: October 12, 2021

Two top-15 players won tournaments last week and are poised to improve their standing in tomorrow’s update of the Velocity Global Ranking . A year after finishing runner-up at the Mustangs’ home event, 10th-ranked Noah Goodwin (SMU) posted a seven-stroke victory at the Trinity Forest Invitational, his third career victory.

At the Fighting Irish Classic, 12th-ranked RJ Manke led Washington to a three-stroke victory over Notre Dame. The win was Manke’s third of his career and his fourth top-three finish since joining the Huskies this fall, and it marked the first time Washington swept the team and individual competitions in nearly two years.

Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan topped a strong field at the Colonial Collegiate, as the final leaderboard featured nine PGA TOUR University players among the top 15. Third-ranked Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) finished T3 and top-ranked Pierceson Coody (Texas) finished T11, while Eugenio Chacarra (No. 4/Oklahoma State) and Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 5/Wake Forest) both tied for 13th.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Kevin Yu posted rounds of 67-67-70-68 to finish 12-under and T27 at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open. He was bogey-free through his first 46 holes and finished with just three bogeys in his second TOUR start as a pro. After finishing No. 4 in the inaugural Velocity Global Ranking, the Arizona State product posted five top-25 finishes and two top-fives in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021.

As a PGA TOUR University First Team finisher, Yu is exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which will take place November 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Week 40 Tournament Results (Oct. 4-10)

Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

• Team champion: Stanford

• Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T3, Logan McAllister/Oklahoma (Ranked 3rd)

o T3, Henry Shimp/Stanford (Ranked 24th)

o T3, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 43rd)

o T9, Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine (Ranked 14th)

o T11, Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 1st)

o T11, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (Ranked 15th)

o T13, Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State (Ranked 4th)

o T13, Alex Fitzpatrick/Wake Forest (Ranked 5th)

o T13, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 26th)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-6)

Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas

• Team champion: Arkansas

• Individual medalist: Luke Long/Arkansas (Ranked 113th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T4, Spencer Cross/Tennessee (Ranked 53rd)

o T6, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 42nd)

o T6, Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 11th)

o T9, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 57th)

o 14th, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 17th)

Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 4-5)

Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas

• Team champion: SMU

• Individual medalist: Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 10th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T5, David Rauch/UNLV (Ranked 145th)

o T5, Ollie Osborne/SMU (Ranked 44th)

o T10, Anton Albers/Arkansas-Little Rock (Ranked 50th)

Fighting Irish Classic (Oct. 4-5)

Warren Golf Course | South Bend, Indiana

• Team champion: Washington

• Individual medalist: RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 12th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T4, Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 72nd)

o T8, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 58th)

o T8, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 85th)

Rich Harvest Farms Collegiate (Oct. 2-4)

Rich Harvest Farms | Sugar Grove, Illinois

• Team champion: Purdue

• Individual medalist: Herman Wibe Sekne/Purdue

• Notable U-Ranked players

o 3rd, Griffin Barela/Wisconsin (Ranked 142nd)

o 4th, Jack Parker/Missouri (Ranked 115th)

o 5th, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (Ranked 59th)

o T6, Joe Weiler/Purdue (Ranked 34th)

Mountaineer Invitational (Oct. 4-5)

Pete Dye Golf Club | Bridgeport, West Virginia

• Team champion: NC State

• Individual medalist: Mark Goetz, West Virginia

• Notable U-Ranked player: T11, Easton Paxton/NC State (Ranked 69th)

Week 41 Tournaments (Oct. 11-17)

Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 11-12)

Trysting Tree Golf Club | Corvallis, Oregon

Purdue Fall Invitational (Oct. 11-12)

Kampen Golf Course | West Lafayette, Indiana

Wolf Pack Classic (Oct. 11-12)

Hidden Valley Country Club | Reno, Nevada

Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 10-12)

Blackthorn Club at the Ridges | Jonesborough, Tennessee

Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 16-17)

Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

Week 39/2021 (Oct. 6)