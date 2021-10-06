  • PGA TOUR U

    Eugenio Chacarra, Alex Fitzpatrick move into top five of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

    Pierceson Coody remains No. 1 for fifth straight week

  • Eugenio Chacarra improved to 4th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after making the cut on the PGA TOUR. (Carly Grenfell/PGA TOUR)Eugenio Chacarra improved to 4th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after making the cut on the PGA TOUR. (Carly Grenfell/PGA TOUR)