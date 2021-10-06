-
-
PGA TOUR U
Eugenio Chacarra, Alex Fitzpatrick move into top five of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Pierceson Coody remains No. 1 for fifth straight week
-
October 06, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- October 06, 2021
- Eugenio Chacarra improved to 4th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after making the cut on the PGA TOUR. (Carly Grenfell/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – There’s a change in the top five of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, as Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) have moved to Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Chacarra improved two spots after making the cut and finishing T45 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, while Fitzpatrick was co-medalist at the Old Town Collegiate and also improved two spots.
Pierceson Coody (Texas), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) held steady in the top-three positions of the Velocity Global Ranking, while Washington’s RJ Manke continued his climb. Manke improved to No. 12 after finishing runner-up at the Windon Memorial, and he’ll move up again next week once his win at yesterday’s Fighting Irish Classic is added to his PGA TOUR University record. The grad transfer from Pepperdine has posted top-three finishes in each of his four starts this fall for the Huskies.
Luke Gifford (South Florida) made the biggest move in the top-100 this week – he improved 21 spots to No. 64 after finishing T3 at the Windon Memorial. Additionally, Callum Bruce (Kansas) finished T7 at the Windon Memorial, his second straight top-10, and improved from 92nd to 77th.
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 39/2021
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 13 1246.1385 2 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 13 1235.8515 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 13 1157.2308 4 2 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 15 1125.874 5 2 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 10 1124.148 6 -1 Cole Hammer Texas 17 1099.4641 7 -3 Ryan Hall South Carolina 13 1069.1054 8 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.0717 9 1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 10 1029.404 10 -1 Noah Goodwin SMU 11 1019.4418 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.2356 12 1 RJ Manke Washington 10 998.991 13 -1 Trent Phillips Georgia 11 974.5227 14 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 13 944.5631 15 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 10 942.417
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-