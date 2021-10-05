Honor Roll: October 5, 2021

Behind co-medalists Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 7 in Velocity Global Ranking) and sophomore Michael Brennan, Wake Forest won the Old Town Club Collegiate , the 41st victory under the direction of Coach Jerry Haas. It was Fitzpatrick’s second win in his last six college starts and the fifth top-five finish on his PGA TOUR University record.

RJ Manke continued his remarkable start to his career at Washington, as he finished runner-up at the Windon Memorial , his third top-three finish of the fall. Ranked No. 13 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Manke is a combined 30-under in his first nine rounds as a Husky, and he has carded just one round over par.

Also posting top-15 finishes last week were 4th-ranked Ryan Hall (South Carolina), who finished T12 in his season opener at the J.T. Poston Invitational, and 9th-ranked Noah Goodwin (SMU), who finished T7 at the Old Town Club Collegiate.

This week, The Blessings Collegiate Invitational will be broadcast live on GOLF Channel, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. ET. Arkansas’ Luke Long was the first-round leader after opening with a 5-under 67, while Louisville’s Jiri Zuska was one of six players tied for second at 3-under.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his seventh PGA TOUR start since turning pro, Davis Thompson (2021 First Team) posted a T35 finish at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Also making the cut was sixth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), who closed with a final-round 67 and finished T45 in his second TOUR start. This week, Kevin Yu (2021 First Team) will make his second TOUR start of the season at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Week 39 Tournament Results (Sept. 27 – Oct. 3)

J.T. Poston Invitational (Sept. 27-28)

Country Club of Sapphire Valley | Sapphire, North Carolina

• Team champion: South Carolina

• Individual medalist: Braedon Wear/Chattanooga

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T4, Evan Davis/Belmont (Ranked 98th)

o T8, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 50th)

o T8, Coleman Jones/Belmont (Ranked 186th)

o T12, Ryan Hall/South Carolina (Ranked 4th)



Windon Memorial (Sept. 27-28)

Lake Shore Country Club | Glencoe, Illinois

• Team champion: Kansas

• Individual medalist: Davis Cooper/Kansas

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o 2nd, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 13th)

o T3, Luke Gifford/South Florida (Ranked 85th)

o T3, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (Ranked 70th)

o T7, Connor Howe/Georgia Tech (Ranked 73rd)

o T7, Callum Bruce/Kansas (Ranked 92nd)

o T7, Varun Chopra/Northwestern (Ranked 132nd)

o T10, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 18th)



Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational (Sept. 27-28)

Colorado National Golf Club | Erie, Colorado

• Team champion: Boise State

• Individual medalist: Harrison Kingsley/San Diego

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o 2nd, Max Charles/Boise State (Ranked 138th)

o T5, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (Ranked 37th)

o T7, Skyler Eubank/Boise State (Ranked 88th)

o T12, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (Ranked 19th)



Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 27-28)

Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina

• Team champion: Wake Forest

• Individual medalists: Alex Fitzpatrick/Wake Forest (Ranked 7th), Michael Brennan/Wake Forest

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T7, Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 9th)



Badger Invitational (Sept. 26-28)

University Ridge | Madison, Wisconsin

• Team champion: Illinois State

• Individual medalist: Sam Jean/Cincinnati

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o 3rd, Griffin Barela/Wisconsin (Ranked 155th)



Week 40 Tournaments (Oct. 4-10)

Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5)

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-6)

Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas

Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 4-5)

Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas

Fighting Irish Classic (Oct. 4-5)

Warren Golf Course | South Bend, Indiana

Rich Harvest Farms Collegiate (Oct. 2-4)

Rich Harvest Farms | Sugar Grove, Illinois

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

Week 38/2021 (Sept. 29)