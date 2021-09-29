-
PGA TOUR U
Washington’s RJ Manke improves to 13th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Texas Longhorns Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer remain in top five
September 29, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- RJ Manke improved to 13th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Since becoming a Washington Husky this season, grad transfer RJ Manke has posted two top-three finishes, including a T2 at last week’s Husky Invitational, and has steadily climbed the Velocity Global Ranking. Manke started the fall No. 19 and is now up to No. 13 after helping lead Washington to a share of the team title at their home event.
Manke was the only top-15 player to play last week, so the 12 players ahead of him are unchanged. Pierceson Coody (Texas) is No. 1 for the fourth straight week, and he’s followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma), Ryan Hall (South Carolina) and Cole Hammer (Texas). Checking in at No. 6 is Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), who will make his second PGA TOUR start this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Two players from Central Florida improved their standing after leading the Knights to a 35-stroke victory at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Johnny Travale closed with a final-round 64 to capture his second career title and improve from 62nd to 51st in PGA TOUR University. Clement Charmasson finished one shot behind his teammate, and his runner-up finish helped him move from 85th to 72nd in the Velocity Global Ranking.
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 38/2021
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 13 1246.1385 2 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 13 1235.8515 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 13 1157.2308 4 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 12 1117.9508 5 - Cole Hammer Texas 17 1099.4641 6 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 14 1096.3993 7 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 9 1078.4344 8 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.0717 9 - Noah Goodwin SMU 10 1035.465 10 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 10 1029.404 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.2356 12 - Trent Phillips Georgia 11 974.5227 13 2 RJ Manke Washington 9 945.4344 14 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 13 944.5631 15 -1 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 10 942.417
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
