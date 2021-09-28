  • PGA TOUR U

    Honor Roll: September 28, 2021

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

  • RJ Manke came away with a 3rd and 2nd place finish in his first 2 events. (Scott Ekund/Red Box Pictures)RJ Manke came away with a 3rd and 2nd place finish in his first 2 events. (Scott Ekund/Red Box Pictures)