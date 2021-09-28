Honor Roll: September 28, 2021

It’s a new home event for grad transfer RJ Manke, but he still took advantage at Washington’s Husky Invitational last week. After a four-year career at Pepperdine where he won the West Coast Conference individual title as a sophomore and helped the Waves win a national championship last year, Manke has opened his career in Seattle with two top-three finishes.

He started with a T3 finish at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and followed it with a tie for second at the Husky Invitational , helping Washington share the team title with Nevada. Manke is currently No. 15 in the Velocity Global Ranking and is jockeying for position with two former teammates, as Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith and Joey Vrzich are in the two spots immediately ahead of him.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sanderson Farms Championship

Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra will test his game against the pros in his next two starts. This week, he’s playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA TOUR, and next week he travels to his native Spain to play in the European Tour’s Open de España. Currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Chacarra has nine top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record, including a sixth-place finish at The Carmel Cup earlier this month.

Two PGA TOUR U alumni will compete at the Sanderson Farms Championship, as well. Davis Thompson will play on a sponsor exemption, while Quade Cummins will make his second start of the 2021-22 season after advancing from a 3-for-2 playoff in Monday Qualifying. He is coming off a T58 finish at the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Week 38 Tournament Results (Sept. 20-26)

William H. Tucker (Sept. 24-25)

UNM Championship Course | Albuquerque, New Mexico

Four BYU Cougars posted top-10 finishes en route to a 19-stroke team victory over New Mexico at the William H. Tucker. Sophomore Keanu Akina set the pace with a T2 finish, and he was followed by seniors David Timmins (T6) and Carson Lundell (9th). New Mexico’s Sam Choi finished T2, his fifth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, and helped the Lobos finish second as a team. Louisville finished third and was paced by Jiri Zuska (T2) and Chris Francoeur (8th).

• Team champion: BYU

• Individual medalist: Aidan Thomas/New Mexico State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T2, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 26th)

o 5th, Charlie Reiter/San Diego (Ranked 71st)

o T6, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 155th)

o 9th, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 29th)



Husky Invitational (Sept. 20-21)

Gold Mountain – Olympic Course | Bremerton, Washington

• Team champions: Washington, Nevada

• Individual medalist: Brandon Eyre/Oregon State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T2, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 15th)

o T2, Mikey Slesinski/St. Mary’s (Ranked 161st)

o 4th, Jack Rahon/Seattle (Ranked 180th)

o T5, Skyler Eubank/Boise State (Ranked 101st)

o T8, Joe Neuheisel/Boise State (Ranked 127th)

o T11, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (Ranked 17th)



Ram Masters Invitational (Sept. 20-21)

Fort Collins Country Club | Fort Collins, Colorado

• Team champion: Colorado State

• Individual medalist: Jack Castiglia/Northern Colorado

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T2, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 113th)

o T2, Nate Vontz/Creighton (Ranked 160th)



Week 39 Tournaments (Sept. 27 – Oct. 3)

Badger Invitational (Sept. 26-28)

University Ridge | Madison, Wisconsin

Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 27-28)

Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina

J.T. Poston Invitational (Sept. 27-28)

Country Club of Sapphire Valley | Sapphire, North Carolina

Windon Memorial (Sept. 27-28)

Lake Shore Country Club | Glencoe, Illinois

Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational (Sept. 27-28)

Colorado National Golf Club | Erie, Colorado

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

Week 37/2021 (Sept. 22)