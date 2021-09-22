-
PGA TOUR U
Texas senior Cole Hammer moves into top five of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett closes gap behind top-ranked Pierceson Coody
September 22, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Cole Hammer has played in seven official PGA TOUR events during his young career. (Courtesy)
– After posting a pair of top-11 finishes last week, Texas senior Cole Hammer improved two spots to No. 5 in the Week 37 Velocity Global Ranking released on Wednesday. Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett finished T3 at the Maridoe Collegiate and is now just fractions of a point behind Texas’ Pierceson Coody, who maintained PGA TOUR University’s No. 1 ranking for the third straight week.
Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk posted two top-two finishes last week – a win at the Maridoe Collegiate and a T2 finish at the Illini Invitational – and improved 35 spots to 20th. Sisk is the fifth top-50 player to win this fall, joining Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (3rd), Michigan State’s James Piot (33rd), Texas A&M’s Walker Lee (40th) and North Carolina’s Ryan Gerard (43rd).
Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup moved into the top 50 this week, as he’s up 16 spots to No. 44 after finishing T3 at the Maridoe Collegiate. Gotterup transferred from Rutgers and was the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year, and he has top-15 finishes in each of his first two starts for the Sooners.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 13 1246.1385 2 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 13 1235.8515 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 13 1157.2308 4 1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 12 1117.9508 5 2 Cole Hammer Texas 17 1099.4641 6 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 14 1096.3993 7 -3 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 9 1078.4344 8 1 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.0717 9 -1 Noah Goodwin SMU 10 1035.465 10 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 10 1029.404 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.2356 12 - Trent Phillips Georgia 11 974.5227 13 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 13 944.5631 14 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 10 942.417 15 1 RJ Manke Washington 8 928.42
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
