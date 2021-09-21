Honor Roll: September 21, 2021

Two top-tier tournaments were played last week, and Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk took advantage of the opportunities. Ranked 55th in the Velocity Global Ranking at the start of the week, Sisk posted a 7-under total at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational and defeated Texas Tech’s Baard Skogen in a sudden-death playoff to capture his third career title . The win came over a field that included nine of the top-25 players in the Velocity Global Ranking, and Sisk earned an exemption into the Houston Open (Nov. 11-14), where he’ll make his PGA TOUR debut.

Two days after play ended in Carrollton, Texas, the Sun Devils began play at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields in Illinois. Sisk finished T2 and led Arizona State to a runner-up finish behind North Carolina, which won its second straight tournament to start the season.

Like Arizona State, Texas also played in these two tournaments last week, finishing second at Maridoe and seventh at Olympia Fields. Seventh-ranked Cole Hammer posted T11 and T7 finishes, respectively, while top-ranked Pierceson Coody finished T34 and T12.

Quick Links

• Velocity Global Ranking (Update on Sept. 22 will include Week 37/2021 tournaments)

• PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global – Overview

• Golf Channel College Central

• @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter

Alumni on TOUR: Quade Cummins

At the Fortinet Championship, Quade Cummins carded a front-nine 30 in the second round and made his first TOUR cut on the number. He carded weekend rounds of 73-71 and finished T58 in the PGA TOUR season opener. After finishing No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking as a senior at Oklahoma, Cummins has two top-10s on the Forme Tour and has made the cut in 1 of 2 starts on both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR.

Week 37 Tournament Results (Sept. 13-19)

Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 13-15)

Maridoe Golf Club | Carrollton, Texas

Coming off a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship in May, the Oklahoma Sooners opened the 2021-22 season with its 17th team title since the 2016-17 season . In his first start since transferring from Rutgers, Chris Gotterup posted a final-round 68 to finish T3 and lead the Sooners’ final-round comeback over Texas and Arizona State.

• Team champion: Oklahoma

• Individual medalist: Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 55th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 2nd)

- T3, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 60th)

- 6th, Parker Coody/Texas (Ranked 24th)

- T7, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (Ranked 21st)

Olympia Fields / Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 17-19)

Olympia Fields | Olympia Fields, Illinois

North Carolina junior Austin Greaser captured his first collegiate title, thanks to a hole-in-one in the second round and a 168-yard hole-out for birdie on No. 18 in the final round. Teammate Ryan Gerard finished T7 and helped the Tar Heels win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2014-15.

• Team champion: North Carolina

• Individual medalist: Austin Greaser/North Carolina

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 55th)

- T7, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 47th)

- T7, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 7th)

- T12, Henry Shimp/Stanford (Ranked 27th)

- T12, Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 1st)

Gopher Invitational (Sept. 12-13)

Windsong Farm Golf Club | Independence, Minnesota

• Team champions: Kansas, Notre Dame

• Individual medalist: Luke Kluver/Kansas

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Josh Gilkison/Kent State (Ranked 123rd)

- 3rd, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 56th)

- T4, Callum Bruce/Kansas (Ranked 105th)

- T6, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 88th)

- T8, Jack Crosby/Furman (Ranked 171st)

Jim Rivers Intercollegiate (Sept. 12-14)

Squire Creek | Choudrant, Louisiana

• Team champion: LSU

• Individual medalist: Sam Murphy/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 141st)

• Notable U-Ranked player:

- T7, Michael Sanders/LSU (Ranked 66th)

Week 37 Tournaments (Sept. 20-26)

Husky Invitational (Sept. 20-21)

Gold Mountain – Olympic Course | Bremerton, Washington

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 36/2021 (Sept. 15)