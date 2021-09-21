  • PGA TOUR U

    Honor Roll: September 21, 2021

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

  Arizona State's Cameron Sisk defeated Texas Tech's Baard Skogen in a sudden-death playoff to capture his third career title.(Courtesy of Arizona State)