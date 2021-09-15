-
PGA TOUR U
Pierceson Coody tops Velocity Global Ranking for second straight week
RJ Manke moves to No. 16 in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
September 15, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Piercson Coody has played 11 events for the University of Texas this season. (Courtesy)
While the top-15 players in the Velocity Global Ranking remain unchanged this week, the stage is set for some movement following Wednesday’s final round of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) is currently ranked 55th, and he leads by two at 8-under after rounds of 70-66 at Maridoe Golf Club.
The top-four players in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global are playing in today’s final round, with second-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) in the best position through 36 holes. He sits T5 at 2-under, while No. 1 Pierceson Coody (Texas), No. 3 Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and No. 4 Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) are all outside the top 20. GOLF Channel’s live coverage of the final round begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
As teams open their fall seasons, several players moved up the Velocity Global Ranking after strong starts. In his first tournament for Washington, RJ Manke finished T3 at the Maui Jim Invitational and improved three spots to 16th. Ryan Gerard (North Carolina) improved 13 spots to 47th after his win at the Rod Myers Invitational, and at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate, LSU’s Michael Sanders (66th) and Missouri’s Jack Parker (99th) shared medalist honors and moved into the top-100.
The biggest move in this week’s Velocity Global Ranking was made by Thomas Hutchison (UC-Davis), who improved 40 spots after posting a pair of top-three finishes. In addition to a third-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate, he won his second career title Sunday at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational and is now No. 65.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 36/2021
Rank Player University Events Points Average 1 Pierceson Coody Texas 11 1322.787 2 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 12 1213.334 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 12 1183.33 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 8 1131.303 5 Ryan Hall South Carolina 12 1117.951 6 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 13 1116.349 7 Cole Hammer Texas 15 1103.807 8 Noah Goodwin SMU 9 1077.684 9 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.072 10 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 10 1029.404 11 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.236 12 Trent Phillips Georgia 11 974.5227 13 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 12 973.4183 14 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 9 959.4389 15 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 11 940.7273
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
