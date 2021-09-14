Honor Roll: September 14, 2021

Four college golf tournaments will be broadcast on GOLF Channel this fall, starting with this week’s Maridoe Collegiate Invitational . The 15-team field includes nine of the top-25 players in the Velocity Global Ranking, led by the top-four players: Pierceson Coody (Texas), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest).

Liberty junior Connor Polender opened with a 4-under 68 on Monday and led by two over three players through 18 holes, while Oklahoma led by one after a first-round total of 2-over 290. GOLF Channel’s live coverage continues Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Alumni on TOUR: Trevor Werbylo

In his first season as a professional, Trevor Werbylo won the Forme Tour points title and earned full status on the Korn Ferry Tour next season. After finishing 9th in the Velocity Global Ranking as a senior at Arizona, Werbylo posted three top-10s in eight starts, including a victory at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. SMU’s Mac Meissner (8th, Class of 2021) also won on the Forme Tour this summer, and he finished fifth in the standings to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

This week, Werbylo will make his PGA TOUR debut at the Fortinet Championship. Also in the field are Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins (6th, Class of 2021) and Arizona State’s Kevin Yu (4th, Class of 2021), who posted five top-25 finishes in eight starts this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Week 36 Tournament Results (Sept. 6-12)

Marquette Intercollegiate

Sept. 5-7 | Erin Hills | Hartford, Wisconsin

Texas A&M swept the top spots at the Marquette Intercollegiate, as Walker Lee captured his fourth-career victory to lead the Aggies to a four-stroke team victory at Erin Hills. Lee posted a 14-under total to win by one, and he will improve from his No. 75 ranking when the Velocity Global Ranking is updated Wednesday. In all, three Aggies posted top-15 finishes, as 2nd-ranked Sam Bennett and freshman Michael Heidelbaugh finished T12.

• Team champion: Texas A&M

• Individual medalist: Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 75th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 3rd, Thomas Hutchison/UC-Davis (Ranked 105th)

- T4, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 18th)

- T12, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 2nd)

- T12, Harry Hillier/Kansas (Ranked 37th)

Maui Jim Intercollegiate

Sept. 10-12 | Mirabel Golf Club | Scottsdale, Arizona

A pair of Clemson seniors posted top-10 finishes and paced the Tigers to a runner-up finish behind Georgia Tech. Kyle Cottam (No. 34) finished fifth with a 14-under 196, the second-best 54-hole score in school history, while 10th-ranked Jacob Bridgeman finished T9. Also starting the season with a top-10 finish was 19th-ranked RJ Manke of Washington (T3) and 84th-ranked Christian Banke of Arizona (8th).

• Team champion: Georgia Tech

• Individual medalist: J.M. Butler/Auburn

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 19th)

- 5th, Kyle Cottam/Clemson (Ranked 34th)

- 8th, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 84th)

- T9, Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 10th)

Rod Myers Invitational

Sept. 11-12 | Duke University Golf Club | Durham, North Carolina

Fifth-year senior Ryan Gerard birdied the 17th and 18th holes to capture his first collegiate title and lead North Carolina to the team title in its season-opener. The Tar Heels posted a 27-under total to win its eighth title in the last five years.

• Team champion: North Carolina

• Individual medalist: Ryan Gerard/North Carolina

• Notable U-Ranked player:

- T8, Connor Burgess/Virginia Tech (Ranked 119th)

Week 37 Tournaments (Sept. 13-19)

Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 13-15)

Maridoe Golf Club | Carrollton, Texas

Gopher Invitational (Sept. 12-13)

Windsong Farm Golf Club | Independence, Minnesota

K-State Wildcat Invitational (Sept. 13-14)

Colbert Hills | Manhattan, Kansas

Jim Rivers Intercollegiate (Sept. 12-14)

Squire Creek | Choudrant, Louisiana

Individual Results

