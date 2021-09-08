  • PGA TOUR U

    Texas senior Pierceson Coody starts season atop PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

    Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister wins season opener, moves to No. 3 in Velocity Global Ranking

  • University of Texas&apos; Pierceson Coody tops the list for the Class of 2022. (Courtesy of University of Texas)University of Texas' Pierceson Coody tops the list for the Class of 2022. (Courtesy of University of Texas)