Texas senior Pierceson Coody starts season atop PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

PGA TOUR University has announced the first full Velocity Global Ranking for the Class of 2022, and Pierceson Coody (Texas) begins the fall campaign as the top-ranked senior. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) was No. 7 in the Summer Ranking announced in June, and he improved to No. 3 after his win at The Carmel Cup on Sunday.

McAllister posted rounds of 69-69-68 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and captured his third collegiate victory in a playoff over Trent Phillips (Georgia). Coming off a runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA Championship, the Sooners finished second in their season-opener, as rival Oklahoma State edged them by one. The Cowboys were led by a T6 finish from sixth-ranked Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, while Phillips improved to No. 12 in the Ranking.

Cole Hammer (No. 7) made three PGA TOUR U-ranked starts this summer, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and he joins teammate Coody in the Velocity Global Ranking top 10. Pepperdine, the reigning NCAA Champion, and Texas Tech are the only other schools with multiple players in the top 15. The Waves are represented by Joe Highsmith at 13th and Joey Vrzich at 14th, while the Red Raiders have Sandy Scott at 9th and Kyle Hogan at 15th.

In order to be eligible for PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global, players’ records must include at least five ranked tournaments during the first year of the Class of 2022 Ranking Period (Week 24/2020 through Week 23/2021). The minimum divisor for the Class of 2022 is 18, and it will be applied in April 2022. This will allow players the opportunity to reach the minimum, while providing an accurate Velocity Global Ranking throughout the 2021-22 season.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 35/2021