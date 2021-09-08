-
-
PGA TOUR U
Texas senior Pierceson Coody starts season atop PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister wins season opener, moves to No. 3 in Velocity Global Ranking
-
September 08, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- September 08, 2021
- University of Texas' Pierceson Coody tops the list for the Class of 2022. (Courtesy of University of Texas)
PGA TOUR University has announced the first full Velocity Global Ranking for the Class of 2022, and Pierceson Coody (Texas) begins the fall campaign as the top-ranked senior. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) was No. 7 in the Summer Ranking announced in June, and he improved to No. 3 after his win at The Carmel Cup on Sunday.
McAllister posted rounds of 69-69-68 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and captured his third collegiate victory in a playoff over Trent Phillips (Georgia). Coming off a runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA Championship, the Sooners finished second in their season-opener, as rival Oklahoma State edged them by one. The Cowboys were led by a T6 finish from sixth-ranked Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, while Phillips improved to No. 12 in the Ranking.
Cole Hammer (No. 7) made three PGA TOUR U-ranked starts this summer, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and he joins teammate Coody in the Velocity Global Ranking top 10. Pepperdine, the reigning NCAA Champion, and Texas Tech are the only other schools with multiple players in the top 15. The Waves are represented by Joe Highsmith at 13th and Joey Vrzich at 14th, while the Red Raiders have Sandy Scott at 9th and Kyle Hogan at 15th.
In order to be eligible for PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global, players’ records must include at least five ranked tournaments during the first year of the Class of 2022 Ranking Period (Week 24/2020 through Week 23/2021). The minimum divisor for the Class of 2022 is 18, and it will be applied in April 2022. This will allow players the opportunity to reach the minimum, while providing an accurate Velocity Global Ranking throughout the 2021-22 season.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 35/2021
Rank
Player
University
Events
Points Average
1
Pierceson Coody
Texas
11
1322.7873
2
Sam Bennett
Texas A&M
11
1255.1055
3
Logan McAllister
Oklahoma
12
1183.33
4
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wake Forest
8
1131.3025
5
Ryan Hall
South Carolina
12
1117.9508
6
Eugenio Chacarra
Oklahoma State
13
1116.3492
7
Cole Hammer
Texas
15
1103.8067
8
Noah Goodwin
SMU
9
1077.6844
9
Sandy Scott
Texas Tech
6
1054.0717
10
Jacob Bridgeman
Clemson
9
1046.6289
11
Jackson Suber
Ole Miss
9
1006.2356
12
Trent Phillips
Georgia
11
974.5227
13
Joe Highsmith
Pepperdine
12
973.4183
14
Joey Vrzich
Pepperdine
9
959.4389
15
Kyle Hogan
Texas Tech
11
940.7273
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-