PGA TOUR University releases Class of 2022 Summer Ranking

PGA TOUR University has announced its Class of 2022 Summer Ranking featuring the top-25 rising seniors in NCAA Division-I men’s golf. Pierceson Coody (Texas) tops the first ranking of 2022 graduates, and he is followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Ryan Hall (South Carolina), Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) and Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State).

The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. At the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship, the top-15 players in the Class of 2022 will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA TOUR international tour. Players who finish 1st-5th will be named to the PGA TOUR U First Team and receive Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players who finish 6th-15th will be named to the PGA TOUR U Second Team and earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

Just weeks after they finished their college careers at the 2021 NCAA Championship, the first class of PGA TOUR University graduates are finding success on their path to the PGA TOUR. Kevin Yu has two top-five finishes in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, while Austin Eckroat, Quade Cummins and Trevor Werbylo also have top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.

The Class of 2022 Ranking Period begins Week 24/2020 and will conclude May 30, 2022, following the stroke-play portion of the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The complete Class of 2022 Ranking will be released prior to the start of the fall season in late August 2021.

PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 – Summer Ranking

1. Pierceson Coody (Texas)

Coody posted eight top-10s in 10 college starts last season, including his first win as a Longhorn at the George Hannon Collegiate. He represented Team USA at the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup this summer, and he’s currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. His twin brother and teammate, Parker, is also part of the Summer Ranking and checks in at No. 23.

2. Sam Bennett (Texas A&M)

Bennett posted three victories as a junior and was named to the All-SEC First Team. Most recently, he tallied 1.5 points for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy,” as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.

3. Ryan Hall (South Carolina)

Hall posted two wins in 2020-21 and was named to the All-SEC Second Team. With his victory at the Albuquerque Regional, he advanced to the NCAA Championship as an individual and became just the second player in program history to win a Regional. He’s making his PGA TOUR debut this week at the 3M Open, an exemption he earned by winning the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational in April.

4. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest)

Fitzpatrick posted five top-five finishes in his junior season and earned an exemption into the 2022 Valspar Championship as the winner of the Valspar Collegiate in March. The Englishman competed in the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup this summer, and he is the younger brother of PGA TOUR player Matthew Fitzpatrick.

5. Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State)

In his first season in Stillwater, Chacarra posted five top-three finishes and eight top-10s and paced the Cowboys with 17 rounds in the 60s. The Spaniard is joined by teammate Aman Gupta (No. 21) in the Summer Ranking, and they will look to join Austin Eckroat as Oklahoma State players to earn PGA TOUR U First Team honors.