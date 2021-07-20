-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University releases Class of 2022 Summer Ranking
July 20, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody leads the top-25 rising seniors in NCAA Division-I men’s golf. (Harry How/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR University has announced its Class of 2022 Summer Ranking featuring the top-25 rising seniors in NCAA Division-I men’s golf. Pierceson Coody (Texas) tops the first ranking of 2022 graduates, and he is followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Ryan Hall (South Carolina), Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) and Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State).
The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. At the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship, the top-15 players in the Class of 2022 will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA TOUR international tour. Players who finish 1st-5th will be named to the PGA TOUR U First Team and receive Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players who finish 6th-15th will be named to the PGA TOUR U Second Team and earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
Just weeks after they finished their college careers at the 2021 NCAA Championship, the first class of PGA TOUR University graduates are finding success on their path to the PGA TOUR. Kevin Yu has two top-five finishes in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, while Austin Eckroat, Quade Cummins and Trevor Werbylo also have top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.
The Class of 2022 Ranking Period begins Week 24/2020 and will conclude May 30, 2022, following the stroke-play portion of the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The complete Class of 2022 Ranking will be released prior to the start of the fall season in late August 2021.
PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 – Summer Ranking
1. Pierceson Coody (Texas)
Coody posted eight top-10s in 10 college starts last season, including his first win as a Longhorn at the George Hannon Collegiate. He represented Team USA at the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup this summer, and he’s currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. His twin brother and teammate, Parker, is also part of the Summer Ranking and checks in at No. 23.
2. Sam Bennett (Texas A&M)
Bennett posted three victories as a junior and was named to the All-SEC First Team. Most recently, he tallied 1.5 points for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy,” as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.
3. Ryan Hall (South Carolina)
Hall posted two wins in 2020-21 and was named to the All-SEC Second Team. With his victory at the Albuquerque Regional, he advanced to the NCAA Championship as an individual and became just the second player in program history to win a Regional. He’s making his PGA TOUR debut this week at the 3M Open, an exemption he earned by winning the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational in April.
4. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest)
Fitzpatrick posted five top-five finishes in his junior season and earned an exemption into the 2022 Valspar Championship as the winner of the Valspar Collegiate in March. The Englishman competed in the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup this summer, and he is the younger brother of PGA TOUR player Matthew Fitzpatrick.
5. Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State)
In his first season in Stillwater, Chacarra posted five top-three finishes and eight top-10s and paced the Cowboys with 17 rounds in the 60s. The Spaniard is joined by teammate Aman Gupta (No. 21) in the Summer Ranking, and they will look to join Austin Eckroat as Oklahoma State players to earn PGA TOUR U First Team honors.
Rank Player University Events Points Average 1 Pierceson Coody Texas 11 1322.787 2 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 11 1255.105 3 Ryan Hall South Carolina 11 1146.855 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 8 1131.303 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 12 1122.323 6 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 11 1099.535 7 Cole Hammer Texas 14 1087.142 8 Noah Goodwin SMU 9 1077.684 9 Sandy Scott* Texas Tech 6 1054.072 10 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 9 1046.629 11 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.236 12 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 12 973.418 13 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 9 959.439 14 Hugo Townsend Boise State 8 915.298 15 Trent Phillips Georgia 10 906.86 16 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Illinois 10 900.653 17 Albin Bergstrom South Florida 9 885.399 18 RJ Manke Washington 7 881.611 19 Ford Clegg Mississippi State 10 877.101 20 Kieran Vincent Liberty 9 871.216 21 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 9 869.132 22 Sam Choi New Mexico 8 862.71 23 Parker Coody Texas 9 832.032 24 Soren Lind San Francisco 9 831.878 25 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 11 830.385
*Medical Redshirt in 2020-21
PGA TOUR University – How it Works
The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) and ranked events include NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Eligibility: Players eligible for PGA TOUR University include NCAA Division-I golfers who complete a minimum of four years in college, or who complete three years and deliver intent and proof of early college graduation. Players may be eligible multiple seasons, but their eligibility ends after they finish a season in the top-15 of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.
What’s at Stake: At the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship, the top-15 players in the Class of 2022 will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA TOUR international tour.
· PGA TOUR U First Team – Players who finish 1st-5th will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I Men’s National Championship through the end of the regular season. The First Team will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
· PGA TOUR U Second Team – Players who finish 6th-15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour. They will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I Men’s National Championship through the end of the current season. The Second Team will also be exempt into Second Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Ranking Period: The Class of 2022 Ranking Period begins Week 24/2020 and will conclude May 30, 2022, following the stroke-play portion of the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Minimum Divisor: The minimum divisor for the Class of 2022 will be 18, and it will be applied to players’ records in April 2022. This will allow players the opportunity to reach the minimum, while providing an accurate Ranking throughout the 2021-22 season.
Event Requirements:
· Players must play a minimum of five PGA TOUR University-ranked tournaments during the first year of the Class of 2022 Ranking Period (Week 24/2020 through Week 23/2021).
· Players must play in a 2022 NCAA D-I Regional Championship in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
· Players who qualify for and are selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA D-I National Championship must play; otherwise, they will be removed from the Ranking.
Medical Redshirt: This policy applies to players who are eligible for PGA TOUR University and had a medical redshirt approved during the first year of his Class’ Ranking Period. In such cases, the player’s Ranking Period will include the 52 weeks immediately preceding the start of his Class’ Ranking Period, and all tournaments played during the year of his medical redshirt season will not be part of his PGA TOUR University record.
The Ranking Period for Class of 2022 players coming off a medical redshirt is:
· Week 24/2019 through Week 23/2020, AND
· Week 24/2021 through May 30, 2022 (following the stroke-play portion of the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship)
