PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Their moments have arrived
June 09, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Austin Eckroat finished No. 3 in PGA TOUR University. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
Team leaderboards, Golfstat standings and PGA TOUR University rankings are a thing of the past. The slate is clean for Garett Reband, Kevin Yu and Austin Eckroat – they are unranked, even-par and looking for their first dollar won as pros.
Last week, the college standouts were finishing their careers at the NCAA Championship 2,000 miles west in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, the trio is less than 24 hours from making their Korn Ferry Tour debuts at this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
“It’s gone by super quick, going to Nationals and then trying to get ready for this week,” said Reband, a product of Oklahoma who finished No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. “It’s great, I’ve been waiting for this moment for 17 years and it’s finally here.”
The long wait is over for Reband’s childhood friend Ryan Jimison, too – they grew up playing golf together, and Jimison will be on the bag and sharing the rookie experience with Reband.
“I met him 12 years ago and we’ve talked about this for a long time, and it’s finally become a reality,” Reband said.
For Yu, his journey this week from Arizona pales in comparison to the journey he took to arrive in Arizona in the first place. He was born in Chinese Taipei and formed a friendship with fellow countryman CT Pan, who advised him that college golf was the best path to the PGA TOUR.
“I told him I wanted to play PGA TOUR, so we sat down and talked about how to get there,” Yu said. “He was saying you just have to go step-by-step and never try to find a shortcut, just go one step at a time and you’ll get there if you really work hard.”
What followed was a five-year career at Arizona State that included three victories and the second-best career scoring average in program history.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a Sun Devil and I’m just so glad that I made the choice to come here and to play college golf at Arizona State,” Yu said.
Choosing a college wasn’t nearly as complicated for Eckroat, who is a lifelong Oklahoma State fan and grew up just an hour from Stillwater. He won a national championship as a freshman with teammates Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, he’ll almost certainly be named an All-American for the fourth time in the coming weeks, and he finished No. 3 in PGA TOUR University.
But as any player knows, four years of accolades were accompanied by plenty of stressful situations.
“PGA TOUR University was very stressful this year, especially early spring when I was struggling a little bit and fell to that fifth spot,” Eckroat said. “I made jokes with Garett Reband and Kevin Yu the last couple days because we all fell to that spot.”
“That 5 spot was a lot more stressful than the 3 spot.”
Not only did all three players fall to No. 5; they all survived the pressure and finished in the top-five and assured themselves a home on the Korn Ferry Tour immediately after graduation.
“The pressure was a little different because it was deciding your future,” he said. “Other tournaments you have pressure to win or a national championship and people are watching you; it’s just for an event or a shot. This pressure was more long term, setting your future up.”
The mission of PGA TOUR University is to elevate the path to the PGA TOUR for college golf’s top seniors, and that mission has been accomplished in year one. Add John Pak and Davis Thompson, who are playing in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and each of the top-five players are making their professional debuts this week.
Their futures have been secured for now, and their slates won’t be clean for long.
