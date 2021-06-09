Their moments have arrived

Team leaderboards, Golfstat standings and PGA TOUR University rankings are a thing of the past. The slate is clean for Garett Reband, Kevin Yu and Austin Eckroat – they are unranked, even-par and looking for their first dollar won as pros.

Last week, the college standouts were finishing their careers at the NCAA Championship 2,000 miles west in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, the trio is less than 24 hours from making their Korn Ferry Tour debuts at this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

“It’s gone by super quick, going to Nationals and then trying to get ready for this week,” said Reband, a product of Oklahoma who finished No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. “It’s great, I’ve been waiting for this moment for 17 years and it’s finally here.”

The long wait is over for Reband’s childhood friend Ryan Jimison, too – they grew up playing golf together, and Jimison will be on the bag and sharing the rookie experience with Reband.

“I met him 12 years ago and we’ve talked about this for a long time, and it’s finally become a reality,” Reband said.

For Yu, his journey this week from Arizona pales in comparison to the journey he took to arrive in Arizona in the first place. He was born in Chinese Taipei and formed a friendship with fellow countryman CT Pan, who advised him that college golf was the best path to the PGA TOUR.

“I told him I wanted to play PGA TOUR, so we sat down and talked about how to get there,” Yu said. “He was saying you just have to go step-by-step and never try to find a shortcut, just go one step at a time and you’ll get there if you really work hard.”

What followed was a five-year career at Arizona State that included three victories and the second-best career scoring average in program history.

“It’s been a pleasure to be a Sun Devil and I’m just so glad that I made the choice to come here and to play college golf at Arizona State,” Yu said.

Choosing a college wasn’t nearly as complicated for Eckroat, who is a lifelong Oklahoma State fan and grew up just an hour from Stillwater. He won a national championship as a freshman with teammates Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, he’ll almost certainly be named an All-American for the fourth time in the coming weeks, and he finished No. 3 in PGA TOUR University.