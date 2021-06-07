Modification to PGA TOUR University Points

PGA TOUR University has modified the distribution of Ranking points for college players who compete in professional tournaments during their Ranking period. At tournaments played after June 7, 2021, PGA TOUR University points will be awarded in the following manner.



At the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship:

• Players will be awarded full points based on their finish position, as currently determined by WAGR.

• Players may receive full points at other select professional tournaments, at the discretion of PGA TOUR University and determined before the start of the tournament.



At all other PGA TOUR tournaments:

• Players who miss the cut will be awarded a maximum of 8 points. They will earn points based on their finish position, as currently determined by WAGR, or 8 points, whichever value is smallest.

• Players who make the cut will be awarded full points based on their finish position, as currently determined by WAGR.

• Players may receive points under this modified structure at other select professional tournaments, at the discretion of PGA TOUR University and determined before the start of the tournament.

A preliminary ranking for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 will be released in July, and any additional modifications to PGA TOUR University will be announced before the start of the Fall 2021 college golf season.