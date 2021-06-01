John Pak headlines the 15 players in PGA TOUR University Class of 2021

The 15 players in the inaugural PGA TOUR University class have been set, and Florida State’s John Pak maintained the spot he’s held all season and finished No. 1 in the final ranking. He is joined in the top-five by Davis Thompson (Georgia), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Chun An Yu (Arizona State) and Garett Reband (Oklahoma). College golf’s top-five seniors will be exempt into all remaining open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events in 2021.

Players finishing 6th-15th receive Forme Tour membership, and those 10 players are: Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Michael Feagles (Illinois), McClure Meissner (SMU), Trevor Werbylo (Arizona), Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma), Angus Flanagan (Minnesota), Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State), Alex Schaake (Iowa), Benjamin Shipp (NC State) and Jovan Rebula (Auburn).

The PGA TOUR University Ranking was finalized after the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. Eight of the top-15 players advanced to Monday’s final­­ round at Grayhawk Golf Club, and five finished in the top-15: Feagles (4th/-4), Pak (5th/-3), Brightwell (T6/-2), Cummins (T6/-2) and Yu (T13/+2).

The top-five PGA TOUR University players will be eligible for Korn Ferry Tour events starting with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13). The next 10 players will be eligible for Forme Tour events starting with the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Georgia (June 23-26).

PGA TOUR University Class of 2021

1. John Pak (Florida State)|

• Finished with eight victories, tied with Nolan Henke for most in Florida State history

• Competed on two victorious U.S. Walker Cup teams (2019, 2021)

• Was low amateur at the 2020 U.S. Open (T51)

• Earned the Michael Carter Award, which is presented to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup participant that best represents the qualities and ideals of sportsmanship, integrity and upholding of the game

2. Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• Named SEC Golfer of the Year in 2021 and was First Team All-SEC twice (2020, 2021)

• His win at the Tallahassee Regional was his second of the season and fourth of his career

• Posted a 1-2-1 record at the 2021 Walker Cup

• Member of the 2020 USA Palmer Cup Team

3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• Carded two wins and 26 top-20s during his career in Stillwater

• Three-time All-Central Region and All-Big 12 Conference selection

• Named second-team All-American as a junior in 2019-20

• Finished 12th at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN

4. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• Three wins and four runner-up finishes as a Sun Devil

• Named a GCAA First Team All-American in 2019

• Posted the second-best scoring average by a freshman (71.61) in Sun Devil history, behind only Jon Rahm (2012-13)

5. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• As a Sooner, posted 25 top-20s, 16 top-10s, eight top-fives and two wins, including the 2021 Men’s NIT, and was a two-time All-American

• Entering the NCAA Championship, owned the lowest scoring average (71.30) and score versus par (-0.17) in school history

• Member of the 2020 USA Palmer Cup Team

6. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• As a Sooner, posted 31 top-20 finishes, 22 top-10s and 10 top-fives, and was a three-time All-American

• Finished career as the school record holder for par or better rounds, birdies per round and low round (62)

• Member of 2019 and 2020 USA Palmer Cup Teams

7. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

• Posted seven top-five finishes as a senior, including his second career victory, and closed his career with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championship

• Five-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and five-time PING All-Midwest Region

• Finished with the fourth-best scoring average in school history (71.80), and his 70.55 average as a senior is the lowest single-season average in school history

8. McClure Meissner (SMU)

• Leaves SMU third on the Mustangs' career list in scoring average (71.41) and fifth in par-or-better rounds (65)

• Holds four of the top-10 single-season scoring average marks in SMU history, including his 71.46 this season, which ranks seventh

• Won two tournaments, including the 2019 AAC Championship

9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• Named to the All-Pac-12 First Team

• Posted 16 career top-10s and one victory

• Finished with a 71.44 average, including the 70.04 in 2019-20, the second-lowest in program history

10. Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma)

• Paced the team with five top-fives this season as a transfer from UNC-Greensboro

• Was a three-time All-Southern Conference Selection and the 2017 SoCon Freshman of the Year

• Member of the 2020 USA Palmer Cup Team

11. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)

• Named to the All-Big Ten First Team twice and the GCAA Third Team in 2019-2020

• Four victories and 12 top-10s as a Golden Gopher

• Posted a 2-1-1 record as a member of the 2021 GB&I Walker Cup Team

• Won the 2021 Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase to earn a spot in the Genesis Invitational

12. Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State)

• Posted finishes of T2-T2-Win-Win in the four tournaments before the NCAA Championship

• Started the calendar year No. 53 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking

• Will represent the International Team at the 2021 Palmer Cup

13. Alex Schaake (Iowa)

• Two-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2019, 2021) and the only Hawkeye to earn all-conference postseason honors four times

• Three-time PING All-Midwest selection

• One of two players to win the Nebraska Amateur Championship four consecutive years (2016-19)

14. Benjamin Shipp (NC State)

• Tallied five collegiate victories, including two during his senior season

• Two-time All-ACC honors selection

• Selected to the 2021 USA Palmer Cup Team

15. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• Two-time All-SEC First Team selection (2019, 2020)

• In 2019, became the fifth Auburn Tiger to win the SEC individual crown

• Member of 2018 and 2019 International Palmer Cup Teams

NCAA Championship Points Distribution

For the calculation of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the NCAA Championship’s Power will be determined by the Week 20/May 26 World Amateur Golf Ranking. According to WAGR, the individual NCAA Champion will receive approximately 24.76 points. Players who made the cut received points for 1st through 84th place, and players who missed the cut received points for 85th through 156th place (in order of 54-hole score).