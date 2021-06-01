  • PGA TOUR U

    John Pak headlines the 15 players in PGA TOUR University Class of 2021

  • From L-R: John Pak, Davis Thompson, Autin Eckroat, Chun An Yu, Garett Reband. (Courtesy of PGA TOUR University)From L-R: John Pak, Davis Thompson, Autin Eckroat, Chun An Yu, Garett Reband. (Courtesy of PGA TOUR University)