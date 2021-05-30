-
-
Eight top-15 players advance to final round of NCAA Championship
Inaugural PGA TOUR University class to be named Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club
-
May 30, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- May 30, 2021
- Michael Feagles is T5 entering the final round of the NCAA Championship. (Courtesy of University of Illinois)
Eight of the top-15 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking made the 54-hole cut and advanced to the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship.
Oklahoma State is 12-under and has been led by senior Austin Eckroat (T12) and freshman Bo Jin, who tops the individual leaderboard after rounds of 67-65-69. The Cowboys have a 13-stroke lead over rival Oklahoma, who has been led by Quade Cummins (T3) and Jonathan Brightwell (T5).
After the third round, the top-15 teams qualified for Monday’s final round. Georgia Tech and TCU are tied for 15th and the team playoff will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Additionally, nine individuals not on advancing teams qualified for the final round. The five other top-15 players who advanced are:
• T5 – Michael Feagles, Illinois
• T10 – John Pak, Florida State
• T34 – Chun An Yu, Arizona State
• T34 – Davis Thompson, Georgia (individual)
• T123 – Garett Reband, Oklahoma
The final round of stroke play will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, and the inaugural PGA TOUR University class will be announced upon the conclusion of play. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter (@PGATOURU) for news from Grayhawk Golf Club.
Ranking Scenarios
At the start of the week, seven players were mathematically capable of improving into the top-15.
U Rank Player University Place needed for 15th Thru R3 15 Jovan Rebula Auburn DNQ DNQ 16 Tim Widing San Francisco 18th (solo) T56 (MC) 17 Spencer Ralston Georgia T14 (2-way) T97 (MC) 18 Matthias Schmid Louisville T5 (2-way) T22 19 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 4th (solo) T67 (MC) 24 Mason Andersen Arizona State Win T28 26 James Piot Michigan State Win T90 (MC) 32 Eric Bae Wake Forest Win T83 (MC)
Ranking Projections (through third round)
Rank Proj. Rank Player University Thru R3 1 1 John Pak Florida State T10 2 2 Davis Thompson Georgia T34 3 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State T12 4 4 Chun An Yu Arizona State T34 5 5 Garett Reband Oklahoma T123 6 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma T3 7 7 McClure Meissner SMU T83 10 8 Michael Feagles Illinois T5 8 9 Trevor Werbylo Arizona DNQ 13 10 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma T5 9 11 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State T56 11 12 Angus Flanagan Minnesota DNQ 14 13 Alex Schaake Iowa DNQ 12 14 Benjamin Shipp NC State T50 15 15 Jovan Rebula Auburn DNQ
Points Distribution
For the calculation of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the NCAA Championship’s Power will be determined by the Week 20/May 26 World Amateur Golf Ranking. According to WAGR, the individual NCAA Champion will receive approximately 24.76 points.
Players who make the cut will receive points for 1st through 84th place, and players who miss the cut will receive points for 85th through 156th place (in order of 54-hole score).
What’s at Stake
After the conclusion of stroke play, the top-15 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.
• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).
• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive Forme Tour membership, starting with the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Georgia (June 23-26).
-
-