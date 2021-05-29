Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell tied for fifth through 36 holes at NCAA Championship

Midway through stroke play at the NCAA Championship, Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell are 3-under and tied for fifth at Grayhawk Golf Club. Cummins is projected to hold steady at No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking , while Brightwell is projected to improve three spots to No. 10.

The tandem has led the Sooners to second place through 36 holes, as their 1-under team total is five strokes behind Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been led by freshman Bo Jin, who is 8-under and leads by three over Arizona State sophomore Ryggs Johnston and Clemson senior Turk Pettit (ranked 43rd).

Pettit and Michael Feagles (10th/Illinois) carded 3-under 67s, the low rounds by U players on Friday. Feagles and first-round leader Cole Bradley (96th/Purdue) are T11 at 1-under, and PGA TOUR University leader John Pak (Florida State) is T16 at even par.

The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31.

Ranking Scenarios

One player is mathematically capable of improving into the top-five. Quade Cummins (T5/-3) can improve from No. 6 to 5 if he wins and Garett Reband finishes solo 139th or worse.

Seven players are mathematically capable of improving into the top-15.