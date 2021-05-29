  • Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell tied for fifth through 36 holes at NCAA Championship

    Feagles cards second-round 67 to move to T12

  • Quade Cummins is tied for fifth at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)Quade Cummins is tied for fifth at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)