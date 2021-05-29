-
-
Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell tied for fifth through 36 holes at NCAA Championship
Feagles cards second-round 67 to move to T12
-
May 29, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- May 29, 2021
- Quade Cummins is tied for fifth at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
Midway through stroke play at the NCAA Championship, Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell are 3-under and tied for fifth at Grayhawk Golf Club. Cummins is projected to hold steady at No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, while Brightwell is projected to improve three spots to No. 10.
The tandem has led the Sooners to second place through 36 holes, as their 1-under team total is five strokes behind Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been led by freshman Bo Jin, who is 8-under and leads by three over Arizona State sophomore Ryggs Johnston and Clemson senior Turk Pettit (ranked 43rd).
Pettit and Michael Feagles (10th/Illinois) carded 3-under 67s, the low rounds by U players on Friday. Feagles and first-round leader Cole Bradley (96th/Purdue) are T11 at 1-under, and PGA TOUR University leader John Pak (Florida State) is T16 at even par.
The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter (@PGATOURU) for projections and news from Grayhawk Golf Club throughout the weekend.
Ranking Scenarios
One player is mathematically capable of improving into the top-five. Quade Cummins (T5/-3) can improve from No. 6 to 5 if he wins and Garett Reband finishes solo 139th or worse.
Seven players are mathematically capable of improving into the top-15.
U Rank Player University Place needed for 15th Thru R2 15 Jovan Rebula Auburn DNQ DNQ 16 Tim Widing San Francisco 18th (solo) T92 17 Spencer Ralston Georgia T14 (2-way) T71 18 Matthias Schmid Louisville T5 (2-way) T19 19 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 4th (solo) T82 24 Mason Andersen Arizona State Win T26 26 James Piot Michigan State Win T33 32 Eric Bae Wake Forest Win T92
Ranking Projections (through second round)
Rank Proj. Rank Player University Thru R2 1 1 John Pak Florida State T16 2 2 Davis Thompson Georgia T33 3 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State T33 4 4 Chun An Yu Arizona State T55 5 5 Garett Reband Oklahoma T114 6 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma T5 7 7 McClure Meissner SMU T55 8 8 Trevor Werbylo Arizona DNQ 10 9 Michael Feagles Illinois T11 13 10 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma T5 9 11 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State T45 11 12 Angus Flanagan Minnesota DNQ 14 13 Alex Schaake Iowa DNQ 12 14 Benjamin Shipp NC State T55 15 15 Jovan Rebula Auburn DNQ 16 16 Tim Widing San Francisco T92 17 17 Spencer Ralston Georgia T71 18 18 Matthias Schmid Louisville T19 20 19 Cooper Dossey Baylor DNQ 21 20 Pontus Nyholm Campbell DNQ 22 21 Jack Trent UNLV DNQ 19 22 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee T82 23 23 Graysen Huff Auburn DNQ 25 24 Tripp Kinney Iowa State DNQ 24 25 Mason Andersen Arizona State T26
Points Distribution
For the calculation of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the NCAA Championship’s Power will be determined by the Week 20/May 26 World Amateur Golf Ranking. According to WAGR, the individual NCAA Champion will receive approximately 24.76 points.
After Sunday’s third round, the top-15 teams and nine individuals not on advancing teams will qualify for Monday’s final round. Players who make the cut will receive points for 1st through 84th place, and players who miss the cut will receive points for 85th through 156th place (in order of 54-hole score).
What’s at Stake
After the conclusion of stroke play, the top-15 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.
• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).
• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive Forme Tour membership, starting with the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Georgia (June 23-26).
-
-