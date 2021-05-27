NCAA Championship to feature 59 PGA TOUR University players

PGA TOUR University will be represented by 59 seniors at this weekend’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. After the conclusion of stroke play on Monday, May 31, the top-15 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 1-5) or Forme Tour (No. 6-15).

Three teams have four U-Ranked players on their roster:

• Liberty, led by No. 37 Kieran Vincent

• San Diego State, led by No. 9 Puwit Anupansuebsai

• Tennessee, led by No. 19 Hunter Wolcott

Oklahoma is one of six teams with three U-Ranked players, and the Sooners trio is in position for top-15 finishes: No. 5 Garett Reband, No. 6 Quade Cummins and No. 13 Jonathan Brightwell.

Four U-Ranked players qualified for the NCAA Championship as an individual:

• No. 26 James Piot (Michigan State) finished T4 at the Kingston Springs Regional

• No. 44 AJ Ott (Colorado State) finished T3 at the Stillwater Regional

• No. 65 Ryunosuke Michael Sakane (Jacksonville) finished second at the Tallahassee Regional

• No. 96 Cole Bradley (Purdue) won the Noblesville Regional

Featured groups for Friday’s first round :

• 12:14 p.m. (10 tee) – No. 1 John Pak (Florida State), No. 3 Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), No. 5 Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• 2:04 p.m. (10 tee) – No. 12 Benjamin Shipp (NC State), No. 19 Hunter Wolcott (Tennessee), No. 37 Kieran Vincent (Liberty)

• 6:54 a.m. (10 tee) – No. 7 McClure Meissner (SMU), No. 16 Tim Widing (San Francisco), Ricky Castillo (Florida)

The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter ( @PGATOURU ) for projections and news from Grayhawk Golf Club throughout the weekend.