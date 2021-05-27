-
NCAA Championship to feature 59 PGA TOUR University players
Class of 2021 to be finalized after stroke play on Monday, May 31
May 27, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Quade Cummins is one of three Oklahoma players in position for top-15 finishes. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
PGA TOUR University will be represented by 59 seniors at this weekend’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. After the conclusion of stroke play on Monday, May 31, the top-15 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 1-5) or Forme Tour (No. 6-15).
Three teams have four U-Ranked players on their roster:
• Liberty, led by No. 37 Kieran Vincent
• San Diego State, led by No. 9 Puwit Anupansuebsai
• Tennessee, led by No. 19 Hunter Wolcott
Oklahoma is one of six teams with three U-Ranked players, and the Sooners trio is in position for top-15 finishes: No. 5 Garett Reband, No. 6 Quade Cummins and No. 13 Jonathan Brightwell.
Four U-Ranked players qualified for the NCAA Championship as an individual:
• No. 26 James Piot (Michigan State) finished T4 at the Kingston Springs Regional
• No. 44 AJ Ott (Colorado State) finished T3 at the Stillwater Regional
• No. 65 Ryunosuke Michael Sakane (Jacksonville) finished second at the Tallahassee Regional
• No. 96 Cole Bradley (Purdue) won the Noblesville Regional
Featured groups for Friday’s first round:
• 12:14 p.m. (10 tee) – No. 1 John Pak (Florida State), No. 3 Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), No. 5 Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• 2:04 p.m. (10 tee) – No. 12 Benjamin Shipp (NC State), No. 19 Hunter Wolcott (Tennessee), No. 37 Kieran Vincent (Liberty)
• 6:54 a.m. (10 tee) – No. 7 McClure Meissner (SMU), No. 16 Tim Widing (San Francisco), Ricky Castillo (Florida)
The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter (@PGATOURU) for projections and news from Grayhawk Golf Club throughout the weekend.
PGA TOUR University Players in NCAA Championship Field
Rank Player University Points Average 1 John Pak Florida State 1331.3009 2 Davis Thompson Georgia 1177.3244 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1130.8278 4 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1114.2937 5 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1108.0682 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1025.3268 7 McClure Meissner SMU 1017.6133 9 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State 986.5885 10 Michael Feagles Illinois 975.1961 12 Benjamin Shipp NC State 964.6771 13 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma 958.538 16 Tim Widing San Francisco 930.5895 17 Spencer Ralston Georgia 927.5278 18 Matthias Schmid Louisville 914.3946 19 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 905.2183 24 Mason Andersen Arizona State 874.8796 26 James Piot Michigan State 869.337 27 Clay Feagler Pepperdine 864.1017 31 John Murphy Louisville 857.1692 32 Eric Bae Wake Forest 855.3225 33 Austin Hitt North Carolina 854.2663 36 Spencer Tibbits Oregon State 843.956 37 Kieran Vincent Liberty 843.4335 38 Parker Gillam Wake Forest 841.3565 43 Turk Pettit Clemson 830.8206 44 AJ Ott Colorado State 830.5764 46 William Holcomb Sam Houston State 826.6562 48 Noah Norton Georgia Tech 817.1862 50 Spencer Cross Tennessee 809.3715 55 Kyle Cottam Clemson 793.4367 56 Tyson Reeder Arkansas 793.3361 59 Ervin Chang Liberty 789.2024 60 Shiso Go East Tennessee State 789.1123 63 Alexandre Fuchs Liberty 776.3304 64 Jamie Cheatham San Diego 776.0571 67 Shawn Lu Oregon State 765.19 68 Ryunosuke Michael Sakane Jacksonville 764.3491 70 William Buhl Arkansas 761.0164 71 Trevor Hulbert East Tennessee State 759.0441 73 Callum Bruce San Diego State 758.103 74 Colby Patton Clemson 757.7105 75 William Walker UAB 755.005 77 Rhys Nevin-Wharton Tennessee 751.6104 79 Christian Salzer NC State 751.2465 82 Vincent Norrman Florida State 742.9454 85 Drew Mathers UAB 737.3956 89 Giovanni Tadiotto Illinois 729.9645 90 Brayden Garrison Tennessee 725.755 91 Jack Rhea East Tennessee State 722.4157 96 Cole Bradley Purdue 713.6919 104 Easton Paxton NC State 694.223 108 Kyosuke Hara Oregon State 672.1991 110 Steve Sugimoto San Diego State 664.5511 111 Zihao Jin San Diego State 664.5065 118 Trevor Johnson Louisville 642.7938 129 Donald Kay San Diego 600.3348 131 Paul Chaplet Sam Houston State 585.3223 135 Zachary Barbin Liberty 554.0222 150 Marcel Rauch Arkansas-Little Rock 385.16
