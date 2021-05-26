With so much to look forward to, Mulbe Dillard remembers to look back

Productive driving range sessions can be relaxing. Some might even say therapeutic. Hardly any thinking is necessary. There are no problems to solve, and everything about the game feels effortless.

Mulbe Dillard IV hardly remembers anything of the sort from his pre-teen years at Jackson Park Golf Course in Chicago’s South Side. He looks back and recalls the struggle.

Around Dillard’s second birthday, his father, Mulbe Dillard III, came home from work at the Chicago Water Department and brought him to Jackson Park’s driving range. The two hit balls for hours. Hardly anything came naturally for Dillard, even as the two spent countless nights on the range.

“The great days you have on the driving range where everything feels easy, well, I remember snap hooking it for 30 balls straight trying to figure out what’s going on with my swing,” said Dillard, who thought of himself as a mediocre player until he was roughly 14 years old. “Just the grind of it is what I remember the most.”

After an outstanding senior season at Florida A&M University, Dillard finished No. 1 in the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Collegiate Ranking, and with that he earned a sponsor exemption for next week’s REX Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Teeing it up in Raleigh, North Carolina will also mark the start of Dillard’s professional career, the culmination of those late nights with his father and the realization of a childhood dream.

“Knowing that’s where everything started is a great feeling,” Dillard said of Jackson Park. “I’ll probably go back three or four times a year. The guys who were there when I was younger are still there. I still see them. They still remember when I was a little kid starting off, struggling.”

College recruitment was another struggle Dillard navigated on his path to professional golf. As a senior at Whitney Young High School, Dillard had hardly any scholarship offers. There were a couple partials, but nothing that made him feel wanted.

Florida A&M head coach Mike Rice changed everything.

When Dillard reached out about a visit with his mother, Rice met the two of them and gave his own tour of campus and the practice facilities. The family vibe from Rice and Florida A&M’s business school won Dillard over; he committed within a week.

Early in his college career, Dillard’s attention turned away from professional golf and toward private equity and investment banking. Had it not been for an epiphany Dillard had one summer in Chicago, he would likely be out of golf altogether and grinding away in the financial world.

Dillard completed internships with financial institutions in Chicago following his freshman and sophomore years at Florida A&M. The experiences were incredibly rewarding, but Dillard often caught himself thinking, “I should be golfing.” After some encouragement from his father, Dillard fully committed to golf over the next two years. Dillard’s investment returned the No. 1 spot in the APGA Collegiate Ranking, as well as a 19-stroke team victory at the 2021 MEAC Golf Championship for the first conference title in Florida A&M’s history.