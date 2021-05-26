PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 to be decided at NCAA Championship

One tournament remains before the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 is announced, as the top-15 will be finalized Monday, May 31, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The 72-hole event at Grayhawk Golf Club will feature 15 of the top-20 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking updated on Wednesday.

The season finale includes the top-seven players in the U Ranking, led by John Pak (Florida State), who finished fourth at the Tallahassee Regional for his seventh straight top-10. Second-ranked Davis Thompson (Georgia) is coming off a win in Tallahassee, while third-ranked Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) finished seventh at the Stillwater Regional.

Mountain West champion Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State) won the Kingston Springs Regional for his second straight victory, and he moved to No. 9 after starting the year 53rd. Jonathan Brightwell also continued his strong play, as he improved to a season-best 13th after finishing T2 and helping Oklahoma advance out of the Albuquerque Regional.

With Alex Schaake (14th/Iowa) and Jovan Rebula (15th/Auburn) not advancing from Regionals, the NCAA Championship is a chance for one final move into the top-15 by players currently outside the bubble, including: Tim Widing (16th/San Francisco), Spencer Ralston (17th/Georgia), Matthias Schmid (18th/Louisville) and Hunter Wolcott (19th/Tennessee).

Because players must compete in NCAA Regionals in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, only 154 players remain eligible ahead of the NCAA Championship. After the conclusion of stroke play, the top-15 players in PGA TOUR University will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.

• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).

• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive Forme Tour membership, starting with the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Georgia (June 23-26).

The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter ( @PGATOURU ) for projections and news from Grayhawk Golf Club throughout the weekend.