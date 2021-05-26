-
PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 to be decided at NCAA Championship
Korn Ferry Tour, Forme Tour membership on the line for college golf’s top seniors
May 26, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Johnathan Brighwell continued his strong play, as he improved to a season-best 13th after finishing T2. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)
One tournament remains before the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 is announced, as the top-15 will be finalized Monday, May 31, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The 72-hole event at Grayhawk Golf Club will feature 15 of the top-20 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking updated on Wednesday.
The season finale includes the top-seven players in the U Ranking, led by John Pak (Florida State), who finished fourth at the Tallahassee Regional for his seventh straight top-10. Second-ranked Davis Thompson (Georgia) is coming off a win in Tallahassee, while third-ranked Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) finished seventh at the Stillwater Regional.
Mountain West champion Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State) won the Kingston Springs Regional for his second straight victory, and he moved to No. 9 after starting the year 53rd. Jonathan Brightwell also continued his strong play, as he improved to a season-best 13th after finishing T2 and helping Oklahoma advance out of the Albuquerque Regional.
With Alex Schaake (14th/Iowa) and Jovan Rebula (15th/Auburn) not advancing from Regionals, the NCAA Championship is a chance for one final move into the top-15 by players currently outside the bubble, including: Tim Widing (16th/San Francisco), Spencer Ralston (17th/Georgia), Matthias Schmid (18th/Louisville) and Hunter Wolcott (19th/Tennessee).
Because players must compete in NCAA Regionals in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, only 154 players remain eligible ahead of the NCAA Championship. After the conclusion of stroke play, the top-15 players in PGA TOUR University will earn membership on either the Korn Ferry Tour or Forme Tour.
• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).
• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive Forme Tour membership, starting with the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville, Georgia (June 23-26).
The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship will be live on Golf Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter (@PGATOURU) for projections and news from Grayhawk Golf Club throughout the weekend.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: May 26, 2021
Rank Player University Points Average 1 John Pak Florida State 1331.3009 2 Davis Thompson Georgia 1177.3244 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1130.8278 4 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1114.2937 5 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1108.0682 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1025.3268 7 McClure Meissner SMU 1017.6133 8 Trevor Werbylo* Arizona 991.668 9 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State 986.5885 10 Michael Feagles Illinois 975.1961 11 Angus Flanagan* Minnesota 969.9011 12 Benjamin Shipp NC State 964.6771 13 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma 958.538 14 Alex Schaake* Iowa 956.2778 15 Jovan Rebula* Auburn 931.4226 16 Tim Widing San Francisco 930.5895 17 Spencer Ralston Georgia 927.5278 18 Matthias Schmid Louisville 914.3946 19 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 905.2183 20 Cooper Dossey* Baylor 897.778
*Did not advance to the NCAA Championship
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
