PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Davis Thompson ranks No. 2 after a win in Tallahassee. (Courtesy of University of Georgia)
PGA TOUR University-eligible players earned medalist honors at four of the six Regionals, including two players ranked in the top-15. Davis Thompson (Georgia) solidified his No. 2 ranking with a win in Tallahassee, while 15th-ranked Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State) won in Kingston Springs. Playing as an individual, Purdue’s Cole Bradley (173rd) won in Noblesville and advanced to the NCAA Championship, and Shiso Go (117th) won his third collegiate title and helped East Tennessee State to its first Regional crown in 20 years.
Other notable finishes with PGA TOUR University implications:
• Florida State’s John Pak (PGA TOUR U: 1st) finished 4th, his seventh consecutive top-10, and helped the Seminoles win by 17 strokes on its home course.
• Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell (17th) finished T2 in Albuquerque, and his final-round 70 helped the Sooners improve from ninth to T4 on the final day.
• Illinois’ Michael Feagles (12th) finished T3 in Stillwater, his third consecutive top-five finish, and helped the Illini advance to the NCAA Championship for the 13th straight year.
Of the top-15 in the most recent PGA TOUR U Ranking (May 19), only four players did not advance to the season finale: Trevor Werbylo (8th/Arizona), Angus Flanagan (9th/Minnesota), Alex Schaake (11th/Iowa) and Jovan Rebula (13th/Auburn).
In all, 159 U-ranked players competed in Regionals, and 58 have advanced to the NCAA Championship, where the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 will be finalized upon the conclusion of stroke play on May 31 at Grayhawk Golf Club. Players finishing the season in the top five will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour, while players ranked 6th through 15th will earn status on the Forme Tour.
• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of May 19; next update on May 26)
Notable PGA TOUR University Players at Regionals
Kingston Springs
Place Player University PGA TOUR U 1st Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State 15th 2nd Tyson Reeder Arkansas 88th T4 James Piot* Michigan State 35th T4 Turk Pettit Clemson 53rd
Tallahassee
Place Player University PGA TOUR U 1st Davis Thompson Georgia 2nd 2nd Ryunosuke Michael Sakane* Jacksonville 112th 4th John Pak Florida State 1st T5 Kieran Vincent Liberty 46th T37 Spencer Ralston Georgia 14th
Noblesville
Place Player University PGA TOUR U 1st Cole Bradley* Purdue 173rd T5 Hunter Wolcott Tennessee 23rd T18 Spencer Cross Tennessee 55th T23 Matthias Schmid Louisville 18th
Cle Elum
Place Player University PGA TOUR U 1st Shiso Go E. Tennessee St. 117th T11 Parker Gillam Wake Forest 43rd T11 Tim Widing San Francisco 16th T22 Eric Bae Wake Forest 34th
Albuquerque
Place Player University PGA TOUR U T2 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma 17th T4 Spencer Tibbits Oregon State 49th T10 Chun An Yu Arizona State 5th T21 Garett Reband Oklahoma 4th
Stillwater
Place Player University PGA TOUR U T3 Michael Feagles Illinois 12th T3 AJ Ott* Colorado State 56th 7th Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 3rd T30 McClure Meissner SMU 7th
*Advanced as an individual
