Honor Roll: May 20, 2021

PGA TOUR University-eligible players earned medalist honors at four of the six Regionals, including two players ranked in the top-15. Davis Thompson (Georgia) solidified his No. 2 ranking with a win in Tallahassee , while 15th-ranked Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State) won in Kingston Springs . Playing as an individual, Purdue’s Cole Bradley (173rd) won in Noblesville and advanced to the NCAA Championship, and Shiso Go (117th) won his third collegiate title and helped East Tennessee State to its first Regional crown in 20 years .

Other notable finishes with PGA TOUR University implications:

• Florida State’s John Pak (PGA TOUR U: 1st) finished 4th, his seventh consecutive top-10, and helped the Seminoles win by 17 strokes on its home course.

• Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell (17th) finished T2 in Albuquerque, and his final-round 70 helped the Sooners improve from ninth to T4 on the final day .

• Illinois’ Michael Feagles (12th) finished T3 in Stillwater, his third consecutive top-five finish, and helped the Illini advance to the NCAA Championship for the 13th straight year .

Of the top-15 in the most recent PGA TOUR U Ranking (May 19), only four players did not advance to the season finale: Trevor Werbylo (8th/Arizona), Angus Flanagan (9th/Minnesota), Alex Schaake (11th/Iowa) and Jovan Rebula (13th/Auburn).

In all, 159 U-ranked players competed in Regionals, and 58 have advanced to the NCAA Championship, where the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 will be finalized upon the conclusion of stroke play on May 31 at Grayhawk Golf Club. Players finishing the season in the top five will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour, while players ranked 6th through 15th will earn status on the Forme Tour.

• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of May 19; next update on May 26)

• Golf Channel College Golf Central