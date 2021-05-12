-
PGA TOUR U
Two tournaments remain for PGA TOUR University Class of 2021
Top-15 to be finalized after NCAA Championship, May 28-31
May 12, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- John Pak leads the PGA TOUR University Ranking heading into NCAA Regionals. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking remained unchanged Wednesday, as 81 teams and 45 individuals prepare to play in one of six NCAA Regionals, May 17-19. John Pak (Florida State) remains No. 1, and he’s followed by Davis Thompson (Georgia), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Garett Reband (Oklahoma) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State).
The PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 will be announced following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship (May 28-31).
• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).
• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive membership onto one of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or Forme Tour, which announced its eight-tournament schedule on Wednesday.
Players must play in a NCAA D-I Regional Championship in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Additionally, Players who qualify for and are selected to compete in the NCAA D-I National Championship must play; otherwise, they will be removed from the Ranking.
In all, 92 of the top-100 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking qualified for a Regional. The top-five U-Ranked players in each of the six Regionals are listed below.
Tallahassee, Florida – Seminole Legacy GC
• 1st, John Pak (Florida State)
• 2nd, Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• 14th, Spencer Ralston (Georgia)
• 39th, Jamie Li (Florida State)
• 42nd, Kaito Onishi (Southern Cal)
Noblesville, Indiana – The Sagamore Club
• 9th, Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)
• 18th, Matthias Schmid (Louisville)
• 20th, Pontus Nyholm (Campbell)
• 23rd, Hunter Wolcott (Tennessee)
• 26th, Adrien Pendaries (Duke)
Albuquerque, New Mexico – Championship Course at UNM
• 4th, Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• 5th, Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• 6th, Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• 17th, Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma)
• 25th, Mason Andersen (Arizona State)
Stillwater, Oklahoma – Karsten Creek
• 3rd, Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• 7th, McClure Meissner (SMU)
• 12th, Michael Feagles (Illinois)
• 13th, Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• 21st, Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
Kingston Springs, Tennessee – GC of Tennessee
• 10th, Benjamin Shipp (NC State)
• 15th, Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State)
• 35th, James Piot (Michigan State)
• 36th, Christopher Gotterup (Rutgers)
• 53rd, Turk Pettit (Clemson)
Cle Elum, Washington – Tumble Creek G&CC
• 8th, Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• 11th, Alex Schaake (Iowa)
• 16th, Tim Widing (San Francisco)
• 19th, Joshua McCarthy (Pepperdine)
• 22nd, Jack Trent (UNLV)
PGA TOUR University Ranking: May 12, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average Regional Site 1 John Pak Florida State 1337.367 Florida Florida 2 Davis Thompson Georgia 1148.281 Florida Florida 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1132.926 Oklahoma Oklahoma 4 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1124.818 New Mexico New Mexico 5 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1120.655 New Mexico New Mexico 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1041.444 New Mexico New Mexico 7 McClure Meissner SMU 1036.625 Oklahoma Oklahoma 8 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1008.884 Washington Washington 9 Angus Flanagan Minnesota 990.985 Indiana Indiana 10 Benjamin Shipp NC State 982.2422 Tennessee Tennessee 11 Alex Schaake Iowa 975.2894 Washington Washington 12 Michael Feagles Illinois 961.6714 Oklahoma Oklahoma 13 Jovan Rebula Auburn 949.3423 Oklahoma Oklahoma 14 Spencer Ralston Georgia 944.9682 Florida Florida 15 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State 942.6337 Tennessee Tennessee
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Forme Tour or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
