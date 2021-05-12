Two tournaments remain for PGA TOUR University Class of 2021

The top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking remained unchanged Wednesday, as 81 teams and 45 individuals prepare to play in one of six NCAA Regionals , May 17-19. John Pak (Florida State) remains No. 1, and he’s followed by Davis Thompson (Georgia), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Garett Reband (Oklahoma) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State).

The PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 will be announced following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship (May 28-31).

• The top-five finishers will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 10-13).

• Players finishing 6th-15th will receive membership onto one of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or Forme Tour, which announced its eight-tournament schedule on Wednesday.

Players must play in a NCAA D-I Regional Championship in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Additionally, Players who qualify for and are selected to compete in the NCAA D-I National Championship must play; otherwise, they will be removed from the Ranking.

In all, 92 of the top-100 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking qualified for a Regional. The top-five U-Ranked players in each of the six Regionals are listed below.

Tallahassee, Florida – Seminole Legacy GC

• 1st, John Pak (Florida State)

• 2nd, Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• 14th, Spencer Ralston (Georgia)

• 39th, Jamie Li (Florida State)

• 42nd, Kaito Onishi (Southern Cal)

Noblesville, Indiana – The Sagamore Club

• 9th, Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)

• 18th, Matthias Schmid (Louisville)

• 20th, Pontus Nyholm (Campbell)

• 23rd, Hunter Wolcott (Tennessee)

• 26th, Adrien Pendaries (Duke)

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Championship Course at UNM

• 4th, Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• 5th, Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• 6th, Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• 17th, Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma)

• 25th, Mason Andersen (Arizona State)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Karsten Creek

• 3rd, Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• 7th, McClure Meissner (SMU)

• 12th, Michael Feagles (Illinois)

• 13th, Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• 21st, Cooper Dossey (Baylor)

Kingston Springs, Tennessee – GC of Tennessee

• 10th, Benjamin Shipp (NC State)

• 15th, Puwit Anupansuebsai (San Diego State)

• 35th, James Piot (Michigan State)

• 36th, Christopher Gotterup (Rutgers)

• 53rd, Turk Pettit (Clemson)

Cle Elum, Washington – Tumble Creek G&CC

• 8th, Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• 11th, Alex Schaake (Iowa)

• 16th, Tim Widing (San Francisco)

• 19th, Joshua McCarthy (Pepperdine)

• 22nd, Jack Trent (UNLV)