PGA TOUR U
Puwit Anupansuebsai joins Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
San Diego State senior reaches highest ranking of season
May 05, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Puwit Anupanseubsai won the individual title at the Mountain West Championship. (Courtesy of San Diego State)
Puwit Anupanseubsai (San Diego State) has climbed into the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking, with NCAA Regionals (May 17-19) and the NCAA Championship (May 28-31) around the corner.
After starting 2021 at No. 53, Anupanseubsai had steadily climbed to No. 20 entering last week before breaking through with the individual title at the Mountain West Championship. It was his second career title and the first San Diego State men’s Mountain West Championship winner in 20 years. With the win, Anupanseubsai advanced five spots from 20th to 15th.
Elsewhere, Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) reached No. 3 after a finish of 5th at the Big 12 Championship, while Quade Cummins (Oklahoma) also advanced one spot to No. 6 after a runner-up finish. A week after Spencer Ralston (Georgia) improved six spots to No. 15 following his runner-up at the SEC Championship, Ralston moved up one more slot to No. 14 while idle last week.
This afternoon, the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships with six 54-hole regional tournaments scheduled to be conducted May 17-19.
NCAA Regional Sites
Teams with players ranked in PGA TOUR University top-15
• Noblesville, Indiana – Minnesota (individual – Angus Flanagan/9th)
• Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (John Pak/1st), Georgia (Davis Thompson/2nd, Spencer Ralston/14th)
• Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (Austin Eckroat/3rd), SMU (McClure Meissner/7th), Illinois (Michael Feagles/12th), Auburn (Jovan Rebula/13th)
• Kingston Springs, Tennessee – NC State (Benjamin Shipp/10th), San Diego State (Puwit Anupansuebsai/15th)
• Albuquerque, New Mexico – Oklahoma (Garett Reband/4th, Quade Cummins/6th), Arizona State (Chun An Yu/5th)
• Cle Elum, Washington – Arizona (Trevor Werbylo/8th), Iowa (Alex Schaake/11th)
PGA TOUR University Ranking: May 5, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average Regional Site 1 - John Pak Florida State 1337.3673 Florida 2 - Davis Thompson Georgia 1148.2808 Florida 3 +1 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1132.9262 Oklahoma 4 -1 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1124.8181 New Mexico 5 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 1120.6546 New Mexico 6 +1 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1041.4442 New Mexico 7 -1 McClure Meissner SMU 1036.625 Oklahoma 8 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1008.8842 Washington 9 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 990.985 Indiana 10 - Benjamin Shipp NC State 982.2422 Tennessee 11 - Alex Schaake Iowa 975.2894 Washington 12 - Michael Feagles Illinois 961.6714 Oklahoma 13 - Jovan Rebula Auburn 949.3423 Oklahoma 14 +1 Spencer Ralston Georgia 944.9682 Florida 15 +5 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State 942.6337 Tennessee
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Forme Tour or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
