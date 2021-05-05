  • PGA TOUR U

    Puwit Anupansuebsai joins Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

    San Diego State senior reaches highest ranking of season

  • Puwit Anupanseubsai won the individual title at the Mountain West Championship. (Courtesy of San Diego State)Puwit Anupanseubsai won the individual title at the Mountain West Championship. (Courtesy of San Diego State)