Honor Roll: May 4, 2021

Illinois (Big Ten), Oklahoma State (Big 12), New Mexico (MWC), Arizona (Pac-12) and Pepperdine (WCC) each earned conference titles last week as teams positioned themselves for an NCAA Championship run. NCAA Regional fields will be announced on Wednesday, May 5, on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET.

For Illinois, the Big Ten titled marked the sixth in a row for the Illini and 18th in program history. Junior Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T2) and senior Michael Feagles (5th) led the charge for the Illini. Feagles, ranked 12th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, is a fifth-year senior. Also in the top-five were 11th-ranked Alex Schaake from Iowa (T2) and 131st-ranked Joe Weiler from Purdue (T2).

Oklahoma State clipped rival Oklahoma by a shot to win its second consecutive conference title and 11th Big 12 title overall. The Cowboys were led by Bo Jin (T2) and fourth-ranked Austin Eckroat (5th), while Oklahoma’s runner-up finish was spurred by seventh-ranked Quade Cummins (T2).

New Mexico successfully defended its title to earn the Mountain West crown in a playoff, marking just the second Mountain West Conference Championship to go to a playoff. The Lobos entered the round in fifth but set a new tournament record with a closing round of 19-under 269 to come from behind for the win while San Diego State’s Puwit Anupansuebsai (ranked 20th) won the individual title in a playoff.

At the Pac-12 Championship, Arizona swept the team and individual honors as 57th-ranked Brad Reeves edged 86th-ranked Henry Shimp in a playoff while Arizona won its first conference title since 2004. Fifth-ranked Chun An Yu (T4) paced runner-up Arizona State.

Staying out west, Pepperdine ran away with its third consecutive West Coast Conference title and shattered the previous 54-hole record at the West Coast Championship at 49-under. The Waves nearly doubled the previous record that they set in 2018 at 26-under. Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler, ranked 41st, topped teammate Dylan Menante in a playoff to become the Waves’ first two-time WCC medalist.

With the conclusion of additional conference championships, the college golf season heads towards Regionals (May 17-19) and the NCAA Championship (May 28-31) at Grayhawk Golf Club.

• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of April 29; next update on May 5)

• Need to Know: Spring 2021

• Golf Channel College Golf Central

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Rankings as of April 29

1. John Pak, Florida State

• Last U-Ranked Start: T5, ACC Championship (April 23-24)

2. Davis Thompson, Georgia

• Last U-Ranked Start: 3rd, SEC Championship (April 21-23)

3. Garret Reband, Oklahoma

• Last U-Ranked Start: T22, Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

4. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

• Last U-Ranked Start: 5th, Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

5. Chun An Yu, Arizona State

• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)

6. McClure Meissner, SMU

• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, American Athletic Conference Championship (April 23-25)

7. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

• Last U-Ranked Start: T2, Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

8. Trevor Werbylo, Arizona

• Last U-Ranked Start: T8, Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)

9. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota

• Last U-Ranked Start: T13, Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)

10. Benjamin Shipp, NC State

• Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, ACC Championship (April 23-26)

11. Alex Schaake, Iowa

• Last U-Ranked Start: T2, Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)

12. Michael Feagles, Illinois

• Last U-Ranked Start: 5th, Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)

13. Jovan Rebula, Auburn

• Last U-Ranked Start: T60, The Collegiate Invitational (April 6-7)

14. Tim Widing, San Francisco

• Last U-Ranked Start: T13, West Coast Conference Championship (April 29 – May 1)

15. Spencer Ralston, Georgia

• Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, SEC Championship (April 21-23)

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)

Crooked Stick Golf Club | Carmel, Indiana

- Team champion: Illinois

- Individual medalist: Mac McClear/Iowa

- Notable U-Ranked players:

• T2, Alex Schaake/Iowa (ranked 11th)

• 5th, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 12th)

Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

Prairie Dunes Country Club | Hutchinson, Kansas

- Team champion: Oklahoma State

- Individual medalist: Cole Hammer/Texas

- Notable U-Ranked players:

• T2, Quade Cummins/Oklahoma (ranked 7th)

• 5th, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 4th)

Mountain West Championship (April 30 – May 1)

OMNI Tucson National | Tucson, Arizona

- Team champion: New Mexico

- Individual medalist: Puwit Anupansuebsai (ranked 20th)

- Notable U-Ranked players:

• T1, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (ranked 53rd)

• T1, Jack Trent/UNLV (ranked 24th)

Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)

Mayacama Golf Club | Santa Rosa, California

• Team champion: Arizona

• Individual medalist: Brad Reeves/Arizona (ranked 57th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Henry Shimp/Stanford (ranked 86th)

- T4, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 5th)

West Coast Conference Championship (April 29 – May 1)

Reflection Bay Golf Club | Henderson, Nevada

• Team champion: Pepperdine

• Individual medalist: Clay Feagler/Pepperdine (ranked 41st)

• Notable U-Ranked players: 6th, Jamie Cheatham/San Diego (ranked 81st)