PGA TOUR U
Tim Widing, Spencer Ralston join Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Davis Thompson moves to No. 2, his best ranking of the season
April 28, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Tim Widing has been in the top-15 for eight of the 16 weeks in 2021. (Courtesy of University of San Francisco)
Tim Widing (San Francisco) and Spencer Ralston (Georgia) have ascended into the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking, with NCAA Regionals (May 17-19) and the NCAA Championship (May 28-31) on the horizon.
Widing has been in the top-15 for eight of the 16 weeks in 2021, and he improved four spots to No. 14 after earning co-medalist honors at last week’s PING Cougar Classic in Utah. It was his third career title as he helped the Dons post a program-record score of 41-under 823. His next start will be at the West Coast Conference Championship (April 29 – May 1), held at Lake Las Vegas Golf Club.
Ralston improved six spots to No. 15 following his runner-up at the SEC Championship. Paired with a sixth-place finish at the Old Waverly Collegiate in March, Ralston has improved from 33rd to 15th over the last five weeks. His next start will come at an NCAA Regional, which will be announced Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Ralston’s teammate Davis Thompson improved one spot and is a season-best No. 2 in the Ranking. It was his second straight top-five finish at the SEC Championship (4th/2019) and his next start will be May 8-9 when he represents the United States at the Walker Cup. In all, five players ranked in the PGA TOUR University top-15 will compete at Seminole Golf Club: John Pak (No. 1), Thompson (No. 2), Austin Eckroat (No. 4) and Quade Cummins (No. 7) will represent Team USA, while Angus Flanagan (No. 9) will represent Team GB&I.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: April 28, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1337.3673 2 +1 Davis Thompson Georgia 1148.2808 3 -1 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1144.72 4 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1128.664 5 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 1119.4332 6 - McClure Meissner SMU 1036.625 7 - Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1017.3713 8 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1014.697 9 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1012.5159 10 +2 Benjamin Shipp NC State 982.2422 11 - Alex Schaake Iowa 968.5 12 -2 Michael Feagles Illinois 965.0029 13 - Jovan Rebula Auburn 949.3423 14 +4 Tim Widing San Francisco 946.9935 15 +6 Spencer Ralston Georgia 944.9682
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Forme Tour or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
