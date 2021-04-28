Tim Widing, Spencer Ralston join Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Tim Widing (San Francisco) and Spencer Ralston (Georgia) have ascended into the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking , with NCAA Regionals (May 17-19) and the NCAA Championship (May 28-31) on the horizon.

Widing has been in the top-15 for eight of the 16 weeks in 2021, and he improved four spots to No. 14 after earning co-medalist honors at last week’s PING Cougar Classic in Utah. It was his third career title as he helped the Dons post a program-record score of 41-under 823. His next start will be at the West Coast Conference Championship (April 29 – May 1), held at Lake Las Vegas Golf Club.

Ralston improved six spots to No. 15 following his runner-up at the SEC Championship. Paired with a sixth-place finish at the Old Waverly Collegiate in March, Ralston has improved from 33rd to 15th over the last five weeks. His next start will come at an NCAA Regional, which will be announced Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Ralston’s teammate Davis Thompson improved one spot and is a season-best No. 2 in the Ranking. It was his second straight top-five finish at the SEC Championship (4th/2019) and his next start will be May 8-9 when he represents the United States at the Walker Cup. In all, five players ranked in the PGA TOUR University top-15 will compete at Seminole Golf Club: John Pak (No. 1), Thompson (No. 2), Austin Eckroat (No. 4) and Quade Cummins (No. 7) will represent Team USA, while Angus Flanagan (No. 9) will represent Team GB&I.