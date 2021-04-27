-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
The University of Georgia is well represented this week. (Courtesy of the University of Georgia)
Clemson (ACC), Vanderbilt (SEC) and South Florida (AAC) claimed their conference titles last week, and several more are on the line this week as the college golf season heads towards Regionals (May 17-19) and the NCAA Championship (May 28-31) at Grayhawk Golf Club.
In the ACC Championship, Clemson won its 11th conference crown in a dramatic come-from-behind win over Florida State. The Tigers won the last three matches, including Jacob Bridgeman’s 1-up victory over top-ranked John Pak, and Zack Gordon’s title-clinching, 21-hole victory over Grayson Porter.
Spencer Ralston (ranked 21st) and Davis Thompson (ranked 3rd) finished second and third, respectively, in stroke play and paced Georgia to the top seed entering match play, but the Bulldogs were upset in the first round by Texas A&M. Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas en route to its second SEC title in its last four appearances, and the Commodores were led by Reid Davenport, who won all three of his matches.
South Florida swept top honors at the American Athletic Conference Championship, with Albin Bergstrom winning medalist honors and leading the Bulls to its fifth conference title.
In the Midwest, many teams closed their regular seasons at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. Illinois won its fourth team title of the year, led by a T4 finish from 10th-ranked Michael Feagles. Also finishing in the top-five was 11th-ranked Alex Schaake of Iowa (T2) and 34th-ranked James Piot of Michigan State (T4).
• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of April 21; next update on April 28)
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Rankings as of April 21
1. John Pak, Florida State
- Last U-Ranked Start: T5, ACC Championship (April 23-24)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
2. Garret Reband, Oklahoma
- Last U-Ranked Start: 5th, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)
3. Davis Thompson, Georgia
- Last U-Ranked Start: 3rd, SEC Championship (April 21-23)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
4. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
- Last U-Ranked Start: T4, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)
5. Chun An Yu, Arizona State
- Last U-Ranked Start: T13, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)
6. McClure Meissner, SMU
- Last U-Ranked Start: T15, American Athletic Conference Championship (April 23-25)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
7. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
- Last U-Ranked Start: T6, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)
8. Trevor Werbylo, Arizona
- Last U-Ranked Start: T56, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)
9. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
- Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, Git R Done Husker Invitational (April 17-18)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)
10. Michael Feagles, Illinois
- Last U-Ranked Start: T4, Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)
11. Alex Schaake, Iowa
- Last U-Ranked Start: T2, Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)
12. Benjamin Shipp, NC State
- Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, ACC Championship (April 23-26)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
13. Jovan Rebula, Auburn
- Last U-Ranked Start: T60, The Collegiate Invitational (April 6-7)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
14. Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma
- Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
- Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)
15. Pontus Nyholm, Campbell
- Last U-Ranked Start: T7, Big South Championship (April 18-20)
- Team’s Next Tournament: NCAA Regionals (May 17-19)
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
SEC Championship (April 21-25)
Seaside Golf Resort | St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Team champion: Vanderbilt def. Arkansas (3-2)
- Individual stroke-play medalist: Segundo Pinto/Arkansas
- Notable U-Ranked players:
• 2nd, Spencer Ralston/Georgia (ranked 21st)
• 3rd, Davis Thompson/Georgia (ranked 3rd)
• T10, Andrew Kozan/Auburn (ranked 35th)
• T12, Hunter Wolcott/Tennessee (ranked 23rd)
PING Cougar Classic (April 23-24)
Riverside Country Club | Provo, Utah
- Team champion: San Francisco
- Individual co-medalists: Carson Lundell/BYU, Tim Widing/San Francisco (ranked 18th)
- Notable U-Ranked players:
• 4th, Hugo Townsend/Boise State (ranked 57th)
• T5, Jack Trent/UNLV (ranked 25th)
• T9, Matthew McCarty/Santa Clara (ranked 68th)
American Athletic Conference Championship (April 23-25)
Southern Hills Plantation Club | Brooksville, Florida
• Team champion: South Florida
• Individual medalist: Albin Bergstrom/South Florida
• Notable U-Ranked players: T15, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 6th)
Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)
Ohio State University Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio
- Team champion: Illinois
- Individual medalist: Cade Breitenstine/Kent State
- Notable U-Ranked players:
• T2, Alex Schaake/Iowa (ranked 11th)
• T4, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 10th)
• T4, James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 34th)
ACC Championship (April 23-26)
Capital City Club | Atlanta, Georgia
- Team champion: Clemson def. Florida State (3-2)
- Individual stroke-play medalist: Peter Fountain/North Carolina
- Notable U-Ranked players:
• 2nd, Benjamin Ship/NC State (ranked 12th)
• 3rd, Austin Hitt/North Carolina (ranked 43rd)
• T5, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st)
• T15, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 17th)
• T31, Adrien Pendaries/Duke (ranked 26th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (April 27 – May 3)
Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)
Prairie Dunes Country Club | Hutchinson, Kansas
Pac 12 Championship (April 26-28)
Mayacama Golf Club | Santa Rosa, California
Mountain West Championship (April 30 – May 1)
Omni Tucson National Resort | Tucson, Arizona
Big Ten Championship (April 30 – May 2)
Crooke Stick | Carmel, Indiana
WAC Championship (April 30 – May 2)
Boulder Creek GC | Boulder City, Nevada
