PGA TOUR U
Alex Schaake improves four spots in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Pak, Reband, Thompson remain Nos. 1-3 as conference championship play begins
April 21, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Alex Schaake won his second straight Hawkeye Invitational title. (Courtesy of University of Iowa)
After winning his second straight Hawkeye Invitational title, Alex Schaake (Iowa) improved to a season-best position in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. The fifth-year senior began the calendar year ranked No. 100 with just 11 ranked starts, and he has ascended to No. 11 after posting top-five finishes in each of his last three events.
Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State) traded places in the top-five after both players competed in the Thunderbird Collegiate. Eckroat finished T4 and moved up to No. 4, while Yu tied for 13th and dropped to No. 5 in the Ranking. John Pak (Florida State), Garett Reband (Oklahoma) and Davis Thompson (Georgia) remain Nos. 1-3 as each player prepares for conference championships.
Pontus Nyholm (Campbell) became the 23rd different player to be ranked in the top-15 this year. He has three victories this spring, the most recent coming at the Stitch Intercollegiate, and he improved to No. 15 after Cooper Dossey (Baylor) finished T32 at the Thunderbird Intercollegiate and fell from 13th to 16th.
The biggest move of the week was made by Clay Feagler (Pepperdine), who improved 12 spots to No. 42 after finishing T4 at the Western Intercollegiate.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: April 21, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1348.621 2 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 1144.72 3 - Davis Thompson Georgia 1135.798 4 1 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1128.664 5 -1 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1119.433 6 - McClure Meissner SMU 1064.14 7 1 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1017.371 8 -1 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1014.697 9 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1012.516 10 - Michael Feagles Illinois 965.8635 11 4 Alex Schaake Iowa 952.728 12 -1 Benjamin Shipp NC State 952.0018 13 -1 Jovan Rebula Auburn 949.3423 14 - Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma 940.4926 15 1 Pontus Nyholm Campbell 937.6626
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
