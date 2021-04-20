Honor Roll: April 20, 2021

Warmer temperatures are finally reaching the Midwest, and two players are taking advantage and climbing the PGA TOUR University Ranking . Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan (No. 9) earned medalist honors at the Git R Done Husker Invitational, while Iowa’s Alex Schaake (No. 15) paced the field at the Hawkeye Invitational.

Flanagan posted a 6-under 207, highlighted by a final-round 66, for his second consecutive win . The Englishman’s stellar final round erased a four-stroke deficit in both the individual and team races, as Minnesota tied Kansas State for the team title.

Schaake led Iowa to a wire-to-wire, five-stroke victory at its home tournament, the Hawkeye Invitational. The fifth-year senior took medalist honors with a 12-under 204, highlighted by a bogey-free 65 and 68 in his first two rounds. Schaake, who carded 20 birdies across his three rounds, has top-five finishes in each of Iowa’s last three stroke play tournaments.

At the Thunderbird Collegiate, Arizona State and Oklahoma State finished second and third, respectively, in a field which featured six of the nation’s top 30 teams. Chun An Yu (No. 4) led Arizona State with a T13 finish at 7-under 206; he was one of seven players to post three rounds in the 60s. Austin Eckroat (No. 5) finished T4 and one stroke out of a three-way tie for medalist honors with an 11-under 202; he shot a bogey-free 67 in the final round and made just three bogeys in 54 holes.

Conference championships begin this week, with the SEC, AAC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12 set to crown champions.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS



Rankings as of April 14

1. John Pak, Florida State

• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, Calusa Cup (April 5-7)

• Team’s Next Tournament: ACC Championship (April 23-26)

2. Garret Reband, Oklahoma

• Last U-Ranked Start: 5th, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

3. Davis Thompson, Georgia

• Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: SEC Championship (April 21-25)

4. Chun An Yu, Arizona State

• Last U-Ranked Start: T13, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)

5. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

6. McClure Meissner, SMU

• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, Valero Texas Open (April 1-4)

• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 23-25)

7. Trevor Werbylo, Arizona

• Last U-Ranked Start: T56, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Pac-12 Championship (April 26-28)

8. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

• Last U-Ranked Start: T6, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

9. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota

• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, Git R Done Husker Invitational (April 17-18)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big Ten Championship (April 30-May 2)

10. Michael Feagles, Illinois

• Last U-Ranked Start: T17, Boilermaker Invitational (April 10-11)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)

11. Benjamin Shipp, N.C. State

• Last U-Ranked Start: T5, Stitch Intercollegiate (April 9-10)

• Team’s Next Tournament: ACC Championship (April 23-26)

12. Jovan Rebula, Auburn

• Last U-Ranked Start: T60, The Collegiate Invitational (April 6-7)

• Team’s Next Tournament: SEC Championship (April 21-25)

13. Cooper Dossey, Baylor

• Last U-Ranked Start: T32, Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

14. Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma

• Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

15. Alex Schaake, Iowa

• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, Hawkeye Invitational (April 17-18)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Western Intercollegiate (April 12-14)

Pasatiempo Golf Club | Santa Cruz, California

• Team champion: Pepperdine

• Individual medalist: Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Clay Feagler/Pepperdine (ranked 54th)

- T6, Henry Shimp/Stanford (ranked 100th)

- T9, RJ Manke/Pepperdine (ranked 50th)

- T11, Noah Woolsey/Washington (ranked 47th)

Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)

Popago Golf Course | Phoenix, Arizona

• Team champion: TCU

• Individual co-medalists: Albert Boneta/New Mexico, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech, Blake Tomlinson/Utah

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 5th)

- T13, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 4th)

- T32, Cooper Dossey/Baylor (ranked 13th)

- T56, Trevor Werbylo/Arizona (ranked 7th)

Hawkeye Invitational (April 17-18)

Finkbine Golf Course | Iowa City, Iowa

• Team champion: Iowa

• Individual medalist: Alex Schaake/Iowa (ranked 15th)

• Notable U-Ranked players: T4, Harry Hillier/Kansas (ranked 48th)

Git R Done Husker Invitational (April 17-18)

Firethorn Golf Club | Lincoln, Nebraska

• Team co-champions: Kansas State, Minnesota

• Individual Medalist: Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (ranked 9th)

• Notable U-Ranked players: 4th, James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 34th)

THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (April 20-26)

SEC Championship (April 21-25)

Seaside Golf Resort | St. Simons Island, Georgia

PING Cougar Classic (April 23-24)

Riverside Country Club | Provo, Utah

American Athletic Conference Championship (April 23-25)

Southern Hills Plantation Club | Brooksville, Florida

ACC Championship (April 23-26)

Capital City Club | Atlanta

Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 24-25)

Ohio State University Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio

Big 12 Championship (April 26-28)

Prairie Dunes Country Club | Hutchinson, Kansas

Pac 12 Championship (April 26-28)

Mayacama Golf Club | Santa Rosa, California