PGA TOUR U
Brightwell, Schaake Move into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
John Pak pads his lead after his eighth collegiate victory
April 14, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- April 14, 2021
- Jonathan Brightwell broke into the top-15 in this week's PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Courtesy of Oklahoma)
Two players continued their steady ascent up the PGA TOUR University Ranking, as Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma) and Alex Schaake (Iowa) both moved into the top-15 for the first time this season.
Brightwell is a fifth-year senior after transferring from UNC-Greensboro, and he has posted four top-10s in his first season at Oklahoma. He was 29th in the Ranking at the start of 2021 and he moved to No. 14 following his T5 finish at last week’s Calusa Cup. Brightwell is the third Sooner in the top-15, as he’s joined by teammates Garett Reband (No. 2) and Quade Cummins (No. 8).
Schaake also finished T5 at The Calusa Cup and he improved from 24th to 15th in this week’s Ranking. It was his second straight top-five finish and his next start will be the Hawkeye Invitational, which he won in 2019.
The Calusa Cup also featured PGA TOUR U leader John Pak, who won with a 5-under total and tied the Florida State program record with his eighth collegiate victory. Pak has top-12 finishes in all seven starts this spring, and the win gave him his best PGA TOUR U points average (1348.621) and lead (203.9014 over Reband) of the year.
Two other players won tournaments last week and made big moves in the Ranking. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota) won the Boilermaker Invitational and improved from 14th to 9th, and Pontus Nyholm (Campbell) won the Stitch Intercollegiate and improved from 29th to 16th.
Update to the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021
Also changing this week was the roster of players included in the Ranking. Because the NCAA has granted student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players had the option to withdraw from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and join the Class of 2022.
The deadline to withdraw from the Class of 2021 was April 4. The PGA TOUR U Class of 2022 will include:
• Players in their fourth year of college
• Players eligible for the Class of 2021 but opted out before the April 4 deadline
• Players who finish the 2020-21 season outside the top-15 and return for the 2021-22 season
If a player finishes the season in the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University 2021 Ranking, he earns the benefits associated with his finish and would not be eligible for the Class of 2022 if he chose to return for the 2021-22 season.
Five players in last week’s top-20 chose to opt out and reclassify: Sandy Scott/Texas Tech (last week's rank: 6th), Noah Goodwin/SMU (7th), Devon Bling/UCLA (12th), Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (17th) and Kyle Hogan/Texas Tech (18th).
PGA TOUR University Ranking: April 14, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1348.621 2 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 1144.72 3 - Davis Thompson Georgia 1135.798 4 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 1128.525 5 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1120.292 6 2 McClure Meissner SMU 1064.14 7 2 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1035.812 8 2 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1017.371 9 5 Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1001.478 10 1 Michael Feagles Illinois 965.8635 11 4 Benjamin Shipp NC State 952.0018 12 1 Jovan Rebula Auburn 949.3423 13 3 Cooper Dossey Baylor 942.7929 14 5 Jonathan Brightwell Oklahoma 940.4926 15 9 Alex Schaake Iowa 939.4221
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
