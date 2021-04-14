Brightwell, Schaake Move into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Two players continued their steady ascent up the PGA TOUR University Ranking , as Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma) and Alex Schaake (Iowa) both moved into the top-15 for the first time this season.

Brightwell is a fifth-year senior after transferring from UNC-Greensboro , and he has posted four top-10s in his first season at Oklahoma. He was 29th in the Ranking at the start of 2021 and he moved to No. 14 following his T5 finish at last week’s Calusa Cup. Brightwell is the third Sooner in the top-15, as he’s joined by teammates Garett Reband (No. 2) and Quade Cummins (No. 8).

Schaake also finished T5 at The Calusa Cup and he improved from 24th to 15th in this week’s Ranking. It was his second straight top-five finish and his next start will be the Hawkeye Invitational, which he won in 2019.

The Calusa Cup also featured PGA TOUR U leader John Pak, who won with a 5-under total and tied the Florida State program record with his eighth collegiate victory . Pak has top-12 finishes in all seven starts this spring, and the win gave him his best PGA TOUR U points average (1348.621) and lead (203.9014 over Reband) of the year.

Two other players won tournaments last week and made big moves in the Ranking. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota) won the Boilermaker Invitational and improved from 14th to 9th, and Pontus Nyholm (Campbell) won the Stitch Intercollegiate and improved from 29th to 16th.

Update to the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021

Also changing this week was the roster of players included in the Ranking. Because the NCAA has granted student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players had the option to withdraw from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and join the Class of 2022.

The deadline to withdraw from the Class of 2021 was April 4. The PGA TOUR U Class of 2022 will include:

• Players in their fourth year of college

• Players eligible for the Class of 2021 but opted out before the April 4 deadline

• Players who finish the 2020-21 season outside the top-15 and return for the 2021-22 season

If a player finishes the season in the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University 2021 Ranking, he earns the benefits associated with his finish and would not be eligible for the Class of 2022 if he chose to return for the 2021-22 season.

Five players in last week’s top-20 chose to opt out and reclassify: Sandy Scott/Texas Tech (last week's rank: 6th), Noah Goodwin/SMU (7th), Devon Bling/UCLA (12th), Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (17th) and Kyle Hogan/Texas Tech (18th).