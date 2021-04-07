NC State’s Benjamin Shipp Moves into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

After posting his second straight victory, NC State’s Benjamin Shipp improved 13 spots and is No. 15 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. By moving into the top-15, Shipp is in position to earn status on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and can earn his Korn Ferry Tour card if he’s able to improve 10 more spots and finish the season in the top five.

Shipp was 31st in the Ranking before his victories at the Schenkel Invitational and the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay. During his winning streak, he has posted six rounds under-par (67.5 average) and has helped the Wolfpack win three straight team titles.

Auburn’s Andrew Kozan improved 21 spots this week and is No. 43 after finishing second behind Shipp at the Hootie Intercollegiate. Another big mover this week was Michigan State’s James Piot, who won the Hoosier Invitational and moved from No. 50 to 37.

At the top of the Ranking, John Pak (Florida State) maintained his lead over Garett Reband (Oklahoma), while Davis Thompson (Georgia), Chun An Yu (Arizona State) and Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) round out the rest of the top five.

Read more about player performaces with the PGA TOUR University Honor Roll.