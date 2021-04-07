-
PGA TOUR U
NC State’s Benjamin Shipp Moves into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
John Pak, Garett Reband remain in top two positions
April 07, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Benjamin Shipp improved 13 spots in this week's PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Courtesy of NC State)
After posting his second straight victory, NC State’s Benjamin Shipp improved 13 spots and is No. 15 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. By moving into the top-15, Shipp is in position to earn status on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and can earn his Korn Ferry Tour card if he’s able to improve 10 more spots and finish the season in the top five.
Shipp was 31st in the Ranking before his victories at the Schenkel Invitational and the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay. During his winning streak, he has posted six rounds under-par (67.5 average) and has helped the Wolfpack win three straight team titles.
Auburn’s Andrew Kozan improved 21 spots this week and is No. 43 after finishing second behind Shipp at the Hootie Intercollegiate. Another big mover this week was Michigan State’s James Piot, who won the Hoosier Invitational and moved from No. 50 to 37.
At the top of the Ranking, John Pak (Florida State) maintained his lead over Garett Reband (Oklahoma), while Davis Thompson (Georgia), Chun An Yu (Arizona State) and Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) round out the rest of the top five.
Read more about player performaces with the PGA TOUR University Honor Roll.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: April 7, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1305.687 2 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 1152.04 3 1 Davis Thompson Georgia 1135.798 4 -1 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1128.525 5 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1120.292 6 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 1113.624 7 - Noah Goodwin SMU 1071.551 8 - McClure Meissner SMU 1064.14 9 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1035.812 10 - Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1015.837 11 1 Michael Feagles Illinois 987.31 12 1 Devon Bling UCLA 979.0857 13 1 Jovan Rebula Auburn 972.71 14 -3 Angus Flanagan Minnesota 967.6793 15 13 Benjamin Shipp NC State 957.0586
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
