PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: April 6, 2021
April 06, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- April 06, 2021
- Benjamin Shipp won his second consecutive tournament, taking the title at the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay. (Courtesy of North Carolina State)
Though winning streaks are rare in golf, two streaks are in progress at NC State. Benjamin Shipp won his second consecutive tournament at the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay and led the Wolfpack to their third straight title. Ranked 28th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Shipp now has five career victories, which is tied for third-most in program history.
The 50th-ranked player in PGA TOUR U also picked up a win, as James Piot tallied his third career victory at the Hoosier Invitational. Overall, three Spartans finished in the top-15 as Michigan State won its first tournament of the season.
Next week, Golf Channel will broadcast the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo in Santa Cruz, California. Tournament coverage begins Monday, April 12, from 7-10 p.m. EDT.
• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of March 31; next update on April 7)
• Need to Know: Spring 2021
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Rankings as of March 31
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T3, The Hayt (March 28-29)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
2. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
3. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T18, Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: SEC Championship (April 20-25)
5. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, Valero Texas Open (April 1-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17)
6. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
7. Noah Goodwin (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)
8. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, Valero Texas Open (April 1-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)
9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T21, Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Western Intercollegiate (April 12-14)
10. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
11. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T26, Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Boilermaker Invitational (April 10-11)
12. Michael Feagles (Illinois)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T29, Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Boilermaker Invitational (April 10-11)
13. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T46, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Wyoming Cowboy Classic (April 5-6)
14. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T43, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Collegiate Invitational (April 5-7)
15. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T37, George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay (March 28-30)
Bulls Bay Golf Club | Awendaw, South Carolina
• Team champion: NC State
• Individual medalist: Benjamin Shipp/NC State (ranked 28th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
o 2nd, Andrew Kozan/Auburn (ranked 64th)
o T5, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (ranked 16th)
o T12, Adrien Pendaries/Duke (ranked 22nd)
o T28, Graysen Huff/Auburn (ranked 18th)
Craft Farms Intercollegiate (March 29-30)
Craft Farms GC | Gulf Shores, Alabama
• Team champion: Cincinnati
• Individual medalist: Matthis Besard/Southern Illinois
• Notable U-Ranked player: T7, David Perkins/Illinois State (ranked 45th)
Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
Forest Hills | Augusta, Georgia
• Team champion: Oklahoma State
• Individual medalist: Ryan Hall/South Carolina
• Notable U-Ranked players:
o T6, Mark Lawrence, Jr./Virginia Tech (ranked 110th)
o T8, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (ranked 54th)
o T18, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 3rd)
o T21, Trevor Werbylo/Arizona (ranked 9th)
o T29, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 12th)
Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)
Pfau Golf Course | Bloomington, Indiana
• Team champion: Michigan State
• Individual medalist: James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 50th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Oskar Ambrosius/Memphis (ranked 71st)
o T26, Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (ranked 11th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 30-April 5)
The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
Calusa Pines Golf Club | Naples, Florida
Wyoming Cowboy Classic (April 5-6)
Whirlwind Golf Club | Chandler, Arizona
The Collegiate Invitational (April 5-7)
Country Club of Birmingham | Birmingham, Alabama
Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
The Traditions Club at Texas A&M | Bryan, Texas
Stitch Intercollegiate (April 9-10)
Macgregor Downs Country Club | Cary, North Carolina
Boilermaker Invitational (April 10-11)
Akerman Allen Course | West Lafayette, Indiana
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
The winning putt for @golfmanben as he captures the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay with a score of -11. 5th victory of Shipp's NC State career tied him for third-most in program history.
5th victory of Shipp’s NC State career tied him for third-most in program history. pic.twitter.com/hi6ODJz0LO
"I gained a new form of confidence and, kinda just been rolling with that." @OU_MGolf's @GarettReband joined @GCGolfToday to discuss his recent success and the impact of @PGATOURU on his goals.
Check out Zack Taylor's (@412Zack) full interview with Whitney Haworth (@whitneyhaworth) for the @PGATOURU series Extra Credit on Wednesday, April 7, at 5 p.m. ET at the @PGATOURU Twitter page.
