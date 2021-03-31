-
-
PGA TOUR U
John Pak, Garett Reband remain Top Two in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Arizona State’s Chun An Yu improves one spot to No. 3
-
March 31, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- March 31, 2021
- John Pak continues to lead the PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The top of the PGA TOUR University Ranking remained largely unchanged Wednesday, as John Pak (Florida State) and Garett Reband (Oklahoma) held steady in the top two positions. Chun An Yu (Arizona State) improved one spot to No. 3 after finishing T7 at The Goodwin, while Davis Thompson (Georgia) finished T16 at the Old Waverly Collegiate and dropped to fourth. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) rounds out the top-five, and he holds a narrow lead over Sandy Scott (Texas Tech) for the fifth and final Korn Ferry Tour card.
Three players won tournaments last week and made big moves in the Ranking. After earning co-medalist honors at The Goodwin, Sam Harned (Nevada) improved 27 spots to No. 29, and Blake Hathcoat (St. Mary’s) moved from 109th to 76th. At the Oregon Duck Invitational, Hugo Townsend (Boise State) won his first collegiate tournament and improved 22 spots to 66th.
The lone player to drop out of the top-15 this week was Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech), who finished T33 at the Old Waverly Collegiate and fell from 15th to 20th. That leaves Oklahoma and SMU as the only schools with multiple players in the top-15.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: March 31, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1305.6189 2 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 1152.04 3 1 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1144.6839 4 -1 Davis Thompson Georgia 1135.7976 5 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1115.9126 6 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 1113.624 7 1 Noah Goodwin SMU 1071.5507 8 -1 McClure Meissner SMU 1058.2344 9 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1051.1329 10 2 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1015.8371 11 -1 Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1011.0014 12 1 Michael Feagles Illinois 1006.8339 13 -2 Devon Bling UCLA 979.0857 14 - Jovan Rebula Auburn 972.71 15 1 Cooper Dossey Baylor 953.3194
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
