PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Fourth-ranked Chun An Yu finished T7 at The Goodwin. (Courtesy of Arizona State)
North Carolina swept its home event over the weekend, with freshman Peter Fountain posting a 15-under total to lead the Tar Heels to an 18-stroke victory. In just five college starts, Fountain has a pair of runner-up finishes to go along with this win, the first of his career.
Another freshman continued to make his mark on college golf, as North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik won his third tournament of the spring at The Hayt. Gabrelcik paced the Ospreys to a second-place finish behind Clemson, who was led by runner-up Kyle Cottam (129th in PGA TOUR U) and a T3 finish from Turk Pettit (97th). Florida State’s John Pak (1st) also tied for third and posted his fifth top-10 of the season.
The Goodwin featured four players ranked in the PGA TOUR University top-15. Fourth-ranked Chun An Yu finished T7 and helped Arizona State win Stanford’s tournament for the first time since 1994, while No. 8 Noah Goodwin (SMU) finished T4, three strokes behind co-medalists Sam Harned of Nevada (56th) and Blake Hathcoat of St. Mary's (109th).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Rankings as of March 24
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T3, The Hayt (March 28-29)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
2. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
3. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Shoal Creek Invitational (April 5-7)
4. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T7, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
5. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T17, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
6. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
7. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)
8. Noah Goodwin (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)
9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
10. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)
11. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T18, Duck Invitational (March 22-23); T46, The Goodwin (March 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Wyoming Cowboy Classic (April 5-6)
12. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)
13. Michael Feagles (Illinois)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T17, NIT (March 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
14. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T43, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (March 28-30)
15. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T33, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (March 23-29)
Oregon Duck Invitational (March 22-23)
Eugene Country Club | Eugene, Oregon
• Team champion: Oregon State
• Individual medalist: Hugo Townsend/Boise State (ranked 88th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Noah Woolsey/Washington (ranked 57th)
- T3, Spencer Tibbits/Oregon State (ranked 50th)
- T18, Devon Bling/UCLA (ranked 11th)
The Goodwin (March 25-27)
Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California
• Team champion: Arizona State
• Individual co-medalists:
- Sam Harned/Nevada (ranked 56th)
- Blake Hathcoat/St. Mary’s (ranked 109th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T4, Kaito Onishi/Southern Cal (ranked 61st)
- T4, Noah Goodwin/SMU (ranked 8th)
- T7, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 4th)
- T14, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 7th)
- T24, Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (ranked 10th)
Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)
Old Waverly Golf Club | West Point, Mississippi
• Team champion: Georgia
• Individual medalist: Sam Bennett/Texas A&M
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 3rd, Tyson Reeder/Arkansas (ranked 120th)
- T6, Spencer Ralston/Georgia (ranked 33rd)
- T14, Hunter Wolcott/Tennessee (ranked 32nd)
- T16, Davis Thompson/Georgia (ranked 3rd)
- T33, Kyle Hogan/Texas Tech (ranked 15th)
Tar Heel Intercollegiate (March 27-29)
UNC Finley Golf Course | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
• Team champion: North Carolina
• Individual medalist: Peter Fountain/North Carolina
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Pontus Nyholm/Campbell (ranked 37th)
- 3rd, James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 49th)
- T4, Austin Hitt/North Carolina (ranked 62nd)
- T6, Julien Sale/Arkansas State (ranked 35th)
The Hayt (March 28-29)
Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
• Team champion: Clemson
• Individual medalist: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Kyle Cottam/Clemson (ranked 129th)
- T3, Turk Pettit/Clemson (ranked 97th)
- T3, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st)
- 5th, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (ranked 60th)
- T14, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 20th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 30-April 5)
Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay (March 28-30)
Bulls Bay Golf Club | Awendaw, South Carolina
Craft Farms Intercollegiate (March 29-30)
Craft Farms GC | Gulf Shores, Alabama
Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)
Forest Hills | Augusta, Georgia
Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)
Pfau Golf Course | Bloomington, Indiana
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
Tar Heels win home tourney by 18 shots, freshman Peter Fountain takes individual title by four for first college title: https://t.co/E29y2dmtfd pic.twitter.com/m0PvfYDYqn— UNC Men's Golf (@UNCmensGolf) March 29, 2021
Proud to add The Goodwin to the long list of team wins in the past three decades https://t.co/7i0SVVBksM pic.twitter.com/lPnPTHGTby— Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) March 28, 2021
Back where it all started.— WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 23, 2021
Hook ‘em. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Z7zHyCIYWY
