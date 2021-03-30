Honor Roll: March 30, 2021

North Carolina swept its home event over the weekend, with freshman Peter Fountain posting a 15-under total to lead the Tar Heels to an 18-stroke victory. In just five college starts, Fountain has a pair of runner-up finishes to go along with this win, the first of his career .

Another freshman continued to make his mark on college golf, as North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik won his third tournament of the spring at The Hayt. Gabrelcik paced the Ospreys to a second-place finish behind Clemson, who was led by runner-up Kyle Cottam (129th in PGA TOUR U) and a T3 finish from Turk Pettit (97th). Florida State’s John Pak (1st) also tied for third and posted his fifth top-10 of the season.

The Goodwin featured four players ranked in the PGA TOUR University top-15. Fourth-ranked Chun An Yu finished T7 and helped Arizona State win Stanford’s tournament for the first time since 1994 , while No. 8 Noah Goodwin (SMU) finished T4, three strokes behind co-medalists Sam Harned of Nevada (56th) and Blake Hathcoat of St. Mary's (109th).

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Rankings as of March 24

1. John Pak (Florida State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T3, The Hayt (March 28-29)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)

2. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)

3. Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T16, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Shoal Creek Invitational (April 5-7)

4. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T7, The Goodwin (March 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

5. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T17, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

6. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

7. McClure Meissner (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, The Goodwin (March 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)

8. Noah Goodwin (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, The Goodwin (March 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: American Athletic Conference Championship (April 22-24)

9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

10. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, The Goodwin (March 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)

11. Devon Bling (UCLA)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T18, Duck Invitational (March 22-23); T46, The Goodwin (March 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Wyoming Cowboy Classic (April 5-6)

12. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)

13. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T17, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

14. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T43, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (March 28-30)

15. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T33, Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

TOURNAMENT RESULTS (March 23-29)

Oregon Duck Invitational (March 22-23)

Eugene Country Club | Eugene, Oregon

• Team champion: Oregon State

• Individual medalist: Hugo Townsend/Boise State (ranked 88th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Noah Woolsey/Washington (ranked 57th)

- T3, Spencer Tibbits/Oregon State (ranked 50th)

- T18, Devon Bling/UCLA (ranked 11th)

The Goodwin (March 25-27)

Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California

• Team champion: Arizona State

• Individual co-medalists:

- Sam Harned/Nevada (ranked 56th)

- Blake Hathcoat/St. Mary’s (ranked 109th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Kaito Onishi/Southern Cal (ranked 61st)

- T4, Noah Goodwin/SMU (ranked 8th)

- T7, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 4th)

- T14, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 7th)

- T24, Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (ranked 10th)

Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

Old Waverly Golf Club | West Point, Mississippi

• Team champion: Georgia

• Individual medalist: Sam Bennett/Texas A&M

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 3rd, Tyson Reeder/Arkansas (ranked 120th)

- T6, Spencer Ralston/Georgia (ranked 33rd)

- T14, Hunter Wolcott/Tennessee (ranked 32nd)

- T16, Davis Thompson/Georgia (ranked 3rd)

- T33, Kyle Hogan/Texas Tech (ranked 15th)

Tar Heel Intercollegiate (March 27-29)

UNC Finley Golf Course | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

• Team champion: North Carolina

• Individual medalist: Peter Fountain/North Carolina

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Pontus Nyholm/Campbell (ranked 37th)

- 3rd, James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 49th)

- T4, Austin Hitt/North Carolina (ranked 62nd)

- T6, Julien Sale/Arkansas State (ranked 35th)

The Hayt (March 28-29)

Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

• Team champion: Clemson

• Individual medalist: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Kyle Cottam/Clemson (ranked 129th)

- T3, Turk Pettit/Clemson (ranked 97th)

- T3, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st)

- 5th, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (ranked 60th)

- T14, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 20th)

THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 30-April 5)

Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay (March 28-30)

Bulls Bay Golf Club | Awendaw, South Carolina

Craft Farms Intercollegiate (March 29-30)

Craft Farms GC | Gulf Shores, Alabama

Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

Forest Hills | Augusta, Georgia

Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4)

Pfau Golf Course | Bloomington, Indiana