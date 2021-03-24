-
PGA TOUR U
Oklahoma’s Garett Reband moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Rankings change for 12 of top-15 players after busy week in college golf
March 24, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
After winning the National Invitational Tournament last week, Oklahoma’s Garett Reband improved four spots and is No. 2 in the latest PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. Georgia’s Davis Thompson co-medaled at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner and improved to No. 3, just fractions of a point behind Reband, while Florida State’s John Pak increased his lead atop the Ranking after finishing T7 at the Valspar Collegiate.
Ranked No. 7 at the start of the spring season, Reband was recovering from a broken right hand that sidelined him for the latter part of 2020. The fifth-year senior has improved his standing through strong play against strong fields – he has top-15 finishes in each of his four starts, including a win and a runner-up, and his Sooners have played in four of the eight strongest fields so far this spring. Oklahoma is also represented by No. 12 Quade Cummins and No. 21 Jonathan Brightwell, who has posted three straight top-10s.
Like Oklahoma, SMU has two players in the top-15, with McClure Meissner and Noah Goodwin checking in at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Meissner improved one spot after finishing T4 at the Valspar Collegiate, while Goodwin improved five spots after finishing T11 in his 13th counting event. Texas Tech’s Sandy Scott (No. 6) and Kyle Hogan (No. 15) make the Red Raiders the third team with two top-15 players.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: March 17, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1305.619 2 4 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1152.04 3 1 Davis Thompson Georgia 1151.934 4 -2 Chun An Yu Arizona State 1146.188 5 -2 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1115.913 6 -1 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 1113.624 7 1 McClure Meissner SMU 1070.037 8 5 Noah Goodwin SMU 1052.552 9 -2 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1051.133 10 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1033.417 11 - Devon Bling UCLA 1024.518 12 -3 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1015.837 13 -1 Michael Feagles Illinois 1006.834 14 1 Jovan Rebula Auburn 972.71 15 2 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 957.7122
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
