Honor Roll: March 23, 2021

NC State posted victories at the General Hackler Championship and at the Schenkel Invitational last week, marking the first time since 2017-18 they have won multiple tournaments in the same season. The Wolfpack were led by sophomore Max Steinlechner’s fourth-place finish at the Hackler, and 31st-ranked Benjamin Shipp captured his fourth career title at the Schenkel with a 16-under total, the lowest score in relation to par in NC State program history.

Also earning medalist honors last week was 6th-ranked Garett Reband, who posted his second collegiate victory at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. His Sooners finished second to rival Oklahoma State, who won their second title of the season behind sophomore Eugenio Chacarra’s second-place finish.

At the Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner, 4th-ranked Davis Thompson (Georgia) and Tyson Reeder (Arkansas) shared medalist honors, while Auburn took the team title by two over Alabama. The win was Thompson’s third as a Bulldog , and Reeder became the 13th Razorback to win multiple events.

Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma) posted two top-10s last week (T9/George Hannon Invitational, T4/NIT) and will look to improve his No. 28 position when the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated Wednesday.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Rankings as of March 17

1. John Pak (Florida State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T7, Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Hayt (March 28-29)

2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: 32nd, Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Goodwin (March 25-27)

3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T31, George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16); T17, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T1, Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner (March 15-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

6. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T14, George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16); 1st, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)

7. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

8. McClure Meissner (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Goodwin (March 25-27)

9. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T18, George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16); T14, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Calusa Cup (April 4-6)

10. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T30, Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Goodwin (March 25-27)

11. Devon Bling (UCLA)

• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, San Diego Classic (March 8-10)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Duck Invitational (March 22-23)

12. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T2, Louisiana Classics (March 15-16); T17, NIT (March 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4)

13. Noah Goodwin (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T11, Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Goodwin (March 25-27)

14. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T37, George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Aggie Invitational (April 9-11)

15. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T43, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

TOURNAMENT RESULTS (March 16-22)

General Hackler Championship (March 14-16)

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

• Team champion: NC State

• Individual medalist: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, John Murphy/Louisville (ranked 38th)

- 3rd, Zack Taylor/Coastal Carolina (ranked 50th)

- T44, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 18th)

George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)

University of Texas Golf Club | Austin, Texas

• Team champion: Texas

• Individual medalist: Pierceson Coody/Texas

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T9, Jonathan Brightwell/Oklahoma (ranked 28th)

- T14, Garett Reband/Oklahoma (ranked 6th)

- T18, Quade Cummins/Oklahoma (ranked 9th)

- T24, Kyle Hogan/Texas Tech (ranked 17th)

- T31, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 3rd)

Louisiana Classics (March 15-16)

Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana

• Team champion: Illinois

• Individual medalist: Jerry Ji/Illinois

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 12th)

- 4th, William Holcomb/Sam Houston State (ranked 51st)

- T16, David Perkins/Illinois State (ranked 35th)

- T16, Guillaume Fanonnel/Louisiana-Monroe (ranked 55th)

Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)

The Floridian | Palm City, Florida

• Team champion: Florida State

• Individual medalist: Alex Fitzpatrick/Wake Forest

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 8th)

- T7, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st)

- T7, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (ranked 24th)

- T11, Noah Goodwin/SMU (ranked 13th)

- 32nd, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (ranked 2nd)

Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner (March 15-17)

Grand National Lake Course | Opelika, Alabama

• Team champion: Auburn

• Individual co-medalists: Davis Thompson/Georgia (ranked 4th), Tyson Reeder/Arkansas (ranked 170th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, Wilson Furr/Alabama (ranked 36th)

- T3, Julien Sale/Arkansas State (ranked 43rd)

- T6, Graysen Huff/Auburn (ranked 22nd)

Schenkel Invitational (March 19-21)

Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia

• Team champion: NC State

• Individual medalist: Benjamin Shipp/NC State (ranked 31st)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- Christopher Gotterup/Rutgers (ranked 27th)

- Pontus Nyholm/Campbell (ranked 30th)

National Invitational Tournament (March 20-21)

Omni Tucson National | Tucson, Arizona

• Team champion: Oklahoma State

• Individual medalist: Garett Reband/Oklahoma (ranked 6th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Brad Reeves/Arizona (ranked 96th)

- T4, Jonathan Brightwell/Oklahoma (ranked 28th)

- T14, Quade Cummins/Oklahoma (ranked 9th)

- T17, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 3rd)

- T17, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 12th)

- T24, Trevor Werbylo/Arizona (ranked 7th)

THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 23-29)

Oregon Duck Invitational (March 22-23)

Eugene Country Club | Eugene, Oregon

The Goodwin (March 25-27)

Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California

Old Waverly Collegiate (March 26-28)

Old Waverly Golf Club | West Point, Mississippi

Tar Heel Intercollegiate (March 27-29)

UNC Finley Golf Course | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

The Hayt (March 28-29)

Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida