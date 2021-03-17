-
PGA TOUR U
SMU’s Noah Goodwin Enters Top 15 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Iowa’s Alex Schaake, Stanford’s David Snyder also move into the top 40
March 17, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- March 17, 2021
- SMU's Noah Goodwin. (Courtesy of SMU)
Three players made significant moves in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking, led by Noah Goodwin (SMU) and his rise from 40th to 13th. Goodwin’s runner-up finish at the Trinity Forest Invitational was his second top-five finish of the spring, and his fifth top-five in his 12 counting events.
Like Goodwin, Alex Schaake (Iowa) and David Snyder (Stanford) added points to their resumes while their divisor remained the same (minimum of 13). In his 13th counting event, Schaake finished runner-up and helped his Hawkeyes win the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island, and he improved from 70th to 25th in the U Ranking.
Out west, Snyder played his 13th counting event and finished T16 at the Bandon Dunes Championship, moving him from 52nd to 33rd in the U Ranking. Up next for the Cardinal is its home event, The Goodwin, which Snyder won in 2019. One of Snyder’s challengers at The Goodwin will be Devon Bling (UCLA), who moved up one spot to No. 11 after winning the San Diego Classic, his third collegiate win.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: March 17, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1318.005 2 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 1168.996 3 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1152.91 4 - Davis Thompson Georgia 1123.603 5 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 1113.624 6 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 1104.871 7 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1067.296 8 - McClure Meissner SMU 1056.931 9 - Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1034.496 10 1 Angus Flanagan Minnesota 1033.416 11 1 Devon Bling UCLA 1024.517 12 -2 Michael Feagles Illinois 1018.55 13 27 Noah Goodwin SMU 980.31 14 -1 Cooper Dossey Baylor 975.348 15 1 Jovan Rebula Auburn 972.71
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
