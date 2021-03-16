-
-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: March 16, 2021
-
March 16, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- March 16, 2021
- UCLA Bruin Devon Bling (Courtesy of UCLA)
Devon Bling (UCLA) has won three times as a Bruin, and all three victories came on the date March 10, including last week’s victory at the San Diego Classic. Ranked No. 12 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Bling also has a T12 and a third-place finish this spring, and his win in San Diego helped the Bruins claim their fourth title since February 2018.
Like UCLA, the University of Iowa claimed a pair of titles last week at the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island. The Hawkeyes closed with a final-round team score of 11-under to erase a four-shot deficit and win by one over Notre Dame and Georgia Southern. Individually, Iowa sophomore Mac McClear won at 10-under, and teammate Alex Schaake was second at 7-under. Schaake (No. 70) is poised to make a jump in the U Ranking, as his number of counting tournaments now matches the minimum divisor of 13.
This week, 11 of the top-15 players are competing in tournaments ending Tuesday or Wednesday. Results from those events will be reflected in the U Ranking update on March 24..
• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of March 10; next update on March 17)
• Need to Know: Spring 2021
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Rankings as of March 10
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T3, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T31, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T5, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Auburn Tiger Invitational (March 15-17)
5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
6. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
7. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T34, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: National Invitational Tournament (March 20-21)
8. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 3rd, Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
9. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T47, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
10. Michael Feagles (Illinois)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Louisiana Classics (March 15-16)
11. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T30, Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Goodwin (March 25-27)
12. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 1st, San Diego Classic (March 8-10)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Duck Invitational (March 22-23)
13. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T42, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
14. Matthias Schmid (Louisville)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T11, Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)
• Team’s Next Tournament: General Hackler Championship (March 14-16)
15. Tim Widing (San Francisco)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T19, Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
• Team’s Next Tournament: TBD
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (March 9 – 15)
Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
Bandon Dunes – Bandon Trails Course | Bandon, Oregon
• Team champion: San Francisco
• Individual medalist: Tommy Stephenson/Fresno State
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Noah Goodwin/SMU (ranked 40th)
- T16, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 8th)
- T19, William Holcomb/Sam Houston State (ranked 51st)
- T19, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 14th)
Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)
Sea Island – Plantation Course | St. Simons Island, Georgia
• Team champion: Iowa
• Individual medalist: Mac McClear/Texas A&M
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Alex Schaake/Iowa (ranked 70th)
- T9, Lachlan Barker/Iowa State (ranked 48th)
- T12, Tripp Kinney/Iowa State (ranked 26th)
- T23, Christopher Gotterup/Rutgers (ranked 20th)
- T30, Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (ranked 11th)
San Diego Classic (March 8-10)
San Diego Country Club | Chula Vista, California
• Team champion: UCLA
• Individual medalist: Devon Cling/UCLA (ranked 12th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Ryan Bisharat/San Diego (ranked 282nd)
- T3, Jan Schneider/Washington (ranked 161st)
- T17, A.J. Ott/Colorado State (ranked 33rd)
- T17, A.J. Ott/Colorado State (ranked 33rd)
- T49, Harry Hillier/Kansas (ranked 30th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 9-15)
General Hackler Championship (March 14-16)
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
University of Texas Golf Club | Austin, Texas
Louisiana Classics (March 15-16)
Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana
Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
The Floridian | Palm City, Florida
Auburn Tiger Invitational (March 15-17)
Grand National Lake Course | Opelika, Alabama
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
“To have one of the TOUR pros come up to me and say hi, that was pretty awesome.”— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 11, 2021
From chatting with the pros on the range to meeting the Commissioner of the @PGATOUR, Mulbe Dillard and the members of the @FAMU_1887 men’s golf team won’t soon forget their time @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/gG4bwRt6kb
🏆 March 10, 2018— UCLA Men's Golf (@uclamensgolf) March 11, 2021
🏆 March 10, 2020
🏆 March 10, 2021
What are the three dates of @dbling65's three collegiate wins?
The Bruins and Bling tamed the San Diego Country Club this week to post the program's fourth victory since February 2018!
📰 https://t.co/ysVpEIB8Tl#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/xE5I7RktPO
🏆 2021 Trinity Forest Invitational Champions! 🏆— SMU Men's Golf (@SMUGolfM) March 9, 2021
A 27-shot victory for the Mustangs!#PonyUp pic.twitter.com/Qc5DowR5PE
-
-
Get the latest PGA TOUR Champions news
Sign for the Monthly Minute newsletter
Please enter a valid email address.