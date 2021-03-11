FAMU men’s golf team goes behind-the-scenes at THE PLAYERS Championship

From the driving range to the media center, the Florida A&M men’s golf team was given a behind-the-scenes tour of TPC Sawgrass Wednesday and witnessed why THE PLAYERS Championship is the Gold Standard – from both a competition standpoint and operationally.

Mulbe Dillard is Florida A&M’s top player, and so far his 2021 season includes a third-place finish at the APGA TOUR event at The Crossings at Carlsbad in January, and a T5 finish for his Rattlers at the Invitation at Savannah Harbor last month.

The senior tops the APGA Collegiate Ranking, but he’s got competition from teammates Mahindra Lutchman (3), Ethan Mangum (4) and Cameron Riley (5). All four players, along with second-ranked Andrew Walker of Michigan State, are vying to end the season No. 1, as the top player in the APGA Collegiate Ranking will receive APGA Tour membership and a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rex Hospital Open, as well as other Korn Ferry Tour benefits.

Dillard spoke with PGATOUR.COM about his day at THE PLAYERS Championship.

On his experience with his Florida A&M teammates at THE PLAYERS:

“It’s been an amazing experience being able to come out here and watch the pros on the range and in the practice area. It’s a great environment to be in, surrounded around people like that. All of us have the dream of potentially playing professional golf in the near future, so being out here is a great experience. I can’t thank everybody enough for having us out here.”

His favorite moment on Wednesday:

“I played with Danny Lee in the Pro-Am at the Advocates event out at Torrey Pines, and I was able to see him on the range and he actually came up to me and we talked for a few. So I’ll be out here tomorrow to follow him and his round, so that was probably the highlight of my day, to have one of the TOUR pros come up to me and say hi, that was pretty awesome.”

On spending time with Commissioner Jay Monahan:

“It’s awesome, it’s something that I really can’t put into words. Just having him come out and show his support and giving us words of affirmation that we’re not very far from professional golf and to just keep our heads down and finish through the finish line strong and make sure we’re finishing our education and making sure that we’re dedicating all our time to where it needs to be, it’s great to hear that from somebody with such a high power like that.”

On being No. 1 in the APGA Collegiate Ranking :

“After the rankings came out, I figured that – kind of when the year started, that everybody would be starting from square one. I’ve just been focusing on making sure that I have everything together so that I can perform my best this year, and I’m hoping that I can finish at the top again this year.”

On the Korn Ferry Tour’s REX Hospital Open giving a sponsor exemption to the top-ranked APGA player:

“It’s great to see. It’s good to see that the game is definitely changing in the right direction. I’m glad that tours are coming out of their comfort zone, I would say, to offer these opportunities to minorities. I’m very glad that these opportunities will be presented to the No. 1 player at the end of the year.”