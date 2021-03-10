-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Race Tightens for Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Florida State’s John Pak takes largest lead atop Ranking
March 10, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Kyle Hogan finished T13 at the Cabo Collegiate and sits in position No. 18 of the PGA TOUR University Rankings. (Courtesy of Texas Tech)
The latest PGA TOUR University Ranking features six players within fractions of a point near the 15th position, the cutoff for pro playing privileges when the NCAA DI Championship concludes this spring. Cooper Dossey (Baylor) is currently 13th with an average of 975.348, which is less than four points better than 18th-ranked Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech).
The race for the top-five is also getting closer, as Garett Reband (Oklahoma) improved two spots to No. 6 after he finished runner-up at the Cabo Collegiate. Fifth-ranked Sandy Scott (Texas Tech) has an average just nine points better than Reband’s, as all players are vying for a top-five finish and fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour.
At the top of the Ranking, John Pak (Florida State) has taken his biggest lead of the spring season – his average is now 149 points better than second-ranked Chun An Yu (Arizona State). Pak is coming off a T3 at the Cabo Collegiate, his fourth top-12 finish in four starts this spring.
Also making moves this week were Matthias Schmid (Louisville), who played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and climbed to No. 14, and Johnathan Brightwell (Oklahoma), who improved eight spots and is No. 27 after finishing T5 at the Cabo Collegiate. Elsewhere, Dan Erickson (Texas A&M) continued his strong play and has improved from 114th to 66th in hist last two starts (1st/Border Olympics, T5/Cabo Collegiate).
PGA TOUR University Ranking: March 10, 2021
Rank Change Player University Points Average 1 - John Pak Florida State 1318.005 2 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 1168.996 3 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 1152.911 4 - Davis Thompson Georgia 1123.604 5 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 1113.624 6 2 Garett Reband Oklahoma 1104.871 7 -1 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 1067.297 8 1 McClure Meissner SMU 1054.057 9 -2 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 1034.496 10 - Michael Feagles Illinois 1018.55 11 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 996.0731 12 - Devon Bling UCLA 984.8106 13 - Cooper Dossey Baylor 975.348 14 4 Matthias Schmid Louisville 974.965 15 - Tim Widing San Francisco 973.0631
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
