Race Tightens for Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

The latest PGA TOUR University Ranking features six players within fractions of a point near the 15th position, the cutoff for pro playing privileges when the NCAA DI Championship concludes this spring. Cooper Dossey (Baylor) is currently 13th with an average of 975.348, which is less than four points better than 18th-ranked Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech).

The race for the top-five is also getting closer, as Garett Reband (Oklahoma) improved two spots to No. 6 after he finished runner-up at the Cabo Collegiate. Fifth-ranked Sandy Scott (Texas Tech) has an average just nine points better than Reband’s, as all players are vying for a top-five finish and fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

At the top of the Ranking, John Pak (Florida State) has taken his biggest lead of the spring season – his average is now 149 points better than second-ranked Chun An Yu (Arizona State). Pak is coming off a T3 at the Cabo Collegiate, his fourth top-12 finish in four starts this spring.

Also making moves this week were Matthias Schmid (Louisville), who played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and climbed to No. 14, and Johnathan Brightwell (Oklahoma), who improved eight spots and is No. 27 after finishing T5 at the Cabo Collegiate. Elsewhere, Dan Erickson (Texas A&M) continued his strong play and has improved from 114th to 66th in hist last two starts (1st/Border Olympics, T5/Cabo Collegiate).