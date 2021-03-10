  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Race Tightens for Top-15 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Florida State’s John Pak takes largest lead atop Ranking

  • Kyle Hogan finished T13 at the Cabo Collegiate and sits in position No. 18 of the PGA TOUR University Rankings. (Courtesy of Texas Tech)Kyle Hogan finished T13 at the Cabo Collegiate and sits in position No. 18 of the PGA TOUR University Rankings. (Courtesy of Texas Tech)