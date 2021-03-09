-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: March 9, 2021
March 09, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Oklahoma's Garett Reband. (University of Oklahoma)
Garett Reband (Oklahoma) rolled in a five-foot par putt on the 18th hole to secure a one-stroke victory for his Sooners last week at the Cabo Collegiate. The senior finished runner-up and was one of five PGA TOUR University-ranked players to finish in the top eight, as he was joined by teammate Jonathan Brightwell, John Pak (Florida State), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) and Dan Erickson (Texas A&M). Junior Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) took home medalist honors with a 5-under total and earned an exemption into the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
At Pinehurst #2, three Demon Decons posted top-11 finishes and led the tournament host to a team victory at the Wake Forest Invitational. Freshman Michael Brennan won by one at 5-under, and he was joined by 33rd-ranked Eric Bae (T8) and 39th-ranked Parker Gillam (11th).
While PGA TOUR University is not represented at THE PLAYERS Championship this week, there are still connections to the TOUR’s flagship event. Second-ranked Chun An Yu won the AJGA Junior PLAYERS Championship in 2015, and he’s one of nine top-15 players who competed at TPC Sawgrass during their junior golf careers.
• PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of March 3; next update on March 10)
• Need to Know: Spring 2021
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Rankings as of March 3
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T3, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T31, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 15-16)
3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T5, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Auburn Tiger Invitational (March 15-17)
5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
6. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T34, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: National Invitational Tournament (March 20-21)
7. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T47, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
8. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
9. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T12, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)
10. Michael Feagles (Illinois)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Louisiana Classics (March 15-16)
11. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)
• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Spartan Intercollegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)
12. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked Start: 3rd, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: San Diego Classic (March 8-10)
13. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T42, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
14. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked Start: T13, Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
• Team’s Next Tournament: George Hannon Invitational (March 15-16)
15. Tim Widing (San Francisco)
• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21))
• Team’s Next Tournament: Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (February 23 – March 1)
Wake Forest Invitational (March 1-2)
Pinehurst #2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina
• Team champion: Wake Forest
• Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T5, Benjamin Shipp/NC State (ranked 31st)
- T5, Adrien Pendaries/Duke (ranked 20th)
- 7th, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (ranked 45th)
- T8, Eric Bae/Wake Forest (ranked 33rd)
- 11th, Parker Gillam/Wake Forest (ranked 39th)
Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
TPC San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas
• Team champion: Oklahoma
• Individual medalist: Sam Bennett/Texas A&M
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Garett Reband/Oklahoma (ranked 8th)
- T3, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st)
- T5, Dan Erickson/Texas A&M (ranked 77th)
- T5, Jonathan Brightwell/Oklahoma (ranked 35th)
- T5, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 3rd)
Jackrabbit Invitational (March 5-6)
Boulder Creek Golf Club | Boulder City, NevadaLouisiana
• Team champion: UNLV
• Individual medalist: Jake Vincent/Southern Utah
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T3, Jack Trent/UNLV (ranked 19th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 9-15)
Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
Bandon Dunes – Bandon Trails Course | Bandon, Oregon
Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)
Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas
Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)
Sea Island – Plantation Course | St. Simons Island, Georgia
San Diego Classic (March 8-10)
San Diego Country Club | Chula Vista, California
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
#Sooners win the @CaboCollegiate!— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) March 3, 2021
Garett Reband (-4, 2nd) delivers the victory with this par putt on 18 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dp7mDQ3v3B
Our #PGATOURU guys know a thing or two about taking on @TPCSawgrass.— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 8, 2021
9 of the top 15 in the Ranking have competed at the Junior PLAYERS.
📸: @AJGAGolf pic.twitter.com/eri4KNbNwl
Proud of my boys and looking forward to our next opportunities 🤝👊 https://t.co/EWeYGC2rIe— Michael Feagles (@dafeags) March 5, 2021
