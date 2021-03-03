Honor Roll: March 2, 2021

Texas A&M captured both the team and individual titles at the Border Olympics, and the Aggies were led by senior Dan Erickson’s come-from-behind victory. Ranked 114th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking , Erickson hit a 3-wood to six feet on his par-5 closing hole, and the ensuing eagle putt erased his two-shot deficit and forced a playoff with Texas’ Hunter Ostrom. A par on the second extra hole gave Erickson his second career collegiate title.

"We've put in a lot of work over the winter break and it feels great to start the spring with a win," Erickson said on Texas A&M’s website . "The main reason I came back is because our roster is so stacked and we all believed we had unfinished business from 2020. We didn't play as well as we would've liked in the fall but know what we are capable of and it's exciting to start the spring with a win, with the team and individually."

The last week of February was also highlighted by the LSU Invitational, as nine of the top-50 players in the U Ranking competed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ole Miss junior Jackson Suber won the individual title, while 10th-ranked Michael Feagles finished T4 and led Illinois to its second consecutive team title.

This week, the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio features seven players in the top-15 of the U Ranking: John Pak (Florida State), Chun An Yu (Arizona State), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Trevor Werbylo (Arizona), Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Garett Reband (Oklahoma) and Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech). Louisville’s Matthias Schmid also has a chance to improve his standing, as the 18th-ranked player is competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational after being selected by his fellow-competitors at the Arnold Palmer Cup in December.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Rankings as of February 24

1. John Pak (Florida State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: 2nd, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T9, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T11, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T24, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Auburn Tiger Invitational (March 15-17)

5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

6. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T1, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

7. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T26, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

8. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T11, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

9. McClure Meissner (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T12, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)

10. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T4, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Louisiana Classics (March 15-16)

11. Angus Flanagan (Minnesota)

• Last U-Ranked Start: MC, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Spartan Intercollegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9)

12. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T43, LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Auburn Tiger Invitational (March 15-17)

13. Devon Bling (UCLA)

• Last U-Ranked Start: 3rd, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)

• Team’s Next Tournament: San Diego Classic (March 8-10)

14. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T42, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

15. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked Start: T91, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

TOURNAMENT RESULTS (February 23 – March 1)

Border Olympics (Feb. 22-23)

Laredo Country Club | Laredo, Texas

• Team champion: Texas A&M

• Individual medalist: Dan Erickson/Texas A&M (ranked 114th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T5, William Holcomb/Sam Houston State (ranked 53rd)

- T9, Walker Lee/Texas A&M (ranked 36th)

- 12th, David Perkins/Illinois State (ranked 32nd)

LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

University Club | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

• Team champion: Illinois

• Individual medalist: Jackson Suber/Ole Miss

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 3rd, Wilson Furr/Alabama (ranked 56th)

- T4, Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 10th)

- T7, Graysen Huff/Auburn (ranked 23rd)

- T7, Julien Sale/Arkansas State (ranked 46th)

- T13, Hunter Wolcott/Tennessee (ranked 27th)

THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (March 2-8)

Wake Forest Invitational (March 1-2)

Pinehurst #2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina

Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

TPC San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas

Desert Mountain Intercollegiate (March 6-7)

Desert Mountain | Scottsdale, Arizona